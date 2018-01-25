First harvest blooms for Texas Cannabis company

Compassionate Cultivation, a state-licensed medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary located south of Austin, has officially harvested their first crop of medical cannabis last Friday.

The plants are in preparations for making cannabidiol (CBD) extract oil available to registered Texas patients next month under the Texas Compassionate Use Act. The dispensary is the only Texas licensed cannabis business in the state and has followed the regulations of Department of Public Safety (DPS) to allow Texas patients to find relief with cannabis-based medicine.

DPS also routinely visits the location on a weekly basis to ensure compliance with state regulations.

Under the Act, passed in 2015, low THC cannabis is only provided for the medical use of non-smokable forms. Low-THC medical cannabis must contain 10 percent or more CBD and not more than 0.5 percent THC.

Even employees of the facility must undergo a month-long RSD-52 Federal background check to ensure a clean record free of even slight misdemeanors.

“People’s perceptions are changing each day as people become more educated and informed about cannabis and the healing power of cannabis is an eye opener,” said Compassionate Cultivation CEO Morris Denton. “People are becoming informed about how we run our business and our medical facility. The combinations of those things will change perceptions.”

Under this program, patients who are diagnosed with intractable epilepsy are the only patients who are qualified for the medicine. Intractable epilepsy is a seizure disorder in which the patient’s seizures have been treated by two or more appropriately chosen and maximally titrated antiepileptic drugs that have failed to control the seizures.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Epilepsy is the third most common neurological disorder after stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, affecting three million Americans of all ages. In Texas, approximately 149,000 are affected by intractable epilepsy.

Intractable epilepsy patients must have approval from a qualified physician that determines the risk of low-THC cannabis treatment is beneficial. Patients will also need a concurring diagnosis and treatment plan from a second qualified physician.

“The number of families that are eagerly awaiting this medicine to help change their lives,” continued Morris. “We are one hundred percent focused on creating the absolute best medicine for people who are suffering.”

The medicine must be obtained from a state-licensed dispensary, and patients are not allowed to grow their own marijuana at home. Patients who are approved to receive the medicine will receive their medication directly from the dispensary through delivery. The dispensary is not allowed to have multiple storefronts or have third parties send the medication.

While there are no fees associated with registering as a medical cannabis patient in Texas, medical cannabis prices will reflect market pricing. Insurance companies do not provide any subsidy for medical cannabis treatments. Patients must pay in cash or debit card.

There are currently 29 states that have legalized medical marijuana, plus the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. Nine states do not need a doctor’s recommendation including California.

In California, residents 21 years or older can purchase marijuana without restrictions. As of 2016, California residents 21 years and older have been allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants per household so long as those plants are kept out of public view.

Earlier this month, The Department of Justice issued a memorandum on federal marijuana enforcement policy announcing a return to the rule of law and the rescission of previous guidance documents.

In the memorandum, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions directs all U.S. Attorneys to enforce the laws enacted by Congress and to follow well-established principles when pursuing prosecutions related to marijuana activities. This return to the rule of law is also a return of trust and local control to federal prosecutors who know where and how to deploy Justice Department resources most effectively to reduce violent crime, stem the tide of the drug crisis, and dismantle criminal gangs.

“It is the mission of the Department of Justice to enforce the laws of the United States, and the previous issuance of guidance undermines the rule of law and the ability of our local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners to carry out this mission,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement.

Although the Attorney General is trying to reverse the regulations on marijuana, Morris is proud of the strides the company has accomplished to get this medication to the patients.

“I think that when they see the benefits of what this medicine provides to people who are suffering from epilepsy, that is the start with other conditions,” said Morris. “This medication is known and proven to have an impact and I know that legislators in our state will be rational, logical and will evaluate that, rather than be overly concerned with what one person’s opinion is.”