Fearlessly forging forward in S.A: Texan Jeweler heads to Alamo City

By Amanda Lozano

“Nobody expects a girl to be wielding a hammer. We can wear a dress and wield a hammer at the same time.” – Nina Berenato.

Editor’s note: It was only 10 in the morning, but the Texas sun was already bearing its sweltering rays on those down below. There’s a ray here down here though; shining much brighter. She smiles a huge beam, bigger than those from above, her golden hair reflecting the sun; a giant plastic cup of melted ice cream in those delicate hands. Who would have believed those manitas could weld a hammer with more skill and grace than most men? That’s the impression I’ll always have of Nina Berenato as she greeted me.

From humble beginnings as a metal smith’s apprentice in Brooklyn, and stars such as Lena Dunham, Cindy Crawford and Lady Gaga bedecked in her creations, jewelry designer Nina Berenato has finally found home in the Lone Star State.

Nina has an endearing girl-next door charm about her; a sweet face, full of laughter. Yet she’s so humble, you would have never guessed her creations have graced the pages of Vogue Magazine. She’s that girl who loves Greek mythology, face-to-face conversations; harbors a fascination for old buildings, ornate doors, takes long walks: A unique and quirky vision that reverberates in every piece of jewelry she designs. Her signature geometric jewels include chokers, rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and cuffs.

Nina’s story

Originally born in St. Louis, Nina wanted to get into apparel and fashion. Chasing her dream, she left to New York, the fashion mecca of the world, and got her start doing store displays. Through the job she met a metalsmith [Elizabeth Night] that had a jewelry line, and they really connected. With no jewelry experience, Nina was supposed to work for free for a year. Within months, she ended up getting paid.

“ I fell into this incredible position [with her,] I was able to grow.” Nina said. “I started messing with my own designs.”

After a few years, Nina began forging her own jewelry. Her first line was called Psyche Jewelry, dubbed after the Greek goddess.

“It did well [Psyche Jewelry,] I took it to market, and started selling wholesale,” Nina said. “Nobody bought that very first collection. It was so crushing. Imagine, sitting there for two whole days, and nobody buying your stuff. After that, I realized what I had to do to get into the league of these other designers, and that following collection continues to be one of my best-selling.”











Her second collection, Semantic, is based after the first Greek alphabet. She was pumped after it’s success and afterwards went ‘full force’ into making jewelry. Her love for conversation, however, gave her the desire to open a store. According to Nina, the only interaction she’d get was after taking her wares to market.

“Living in New York was tough. It wasn’t a smart idea to do it in New York, with so much competition,” Nina explained. “All the stores I worked for closed. I looked around the U.S, and I’ve never been to Texas, and everyone talked about how fun it was.”

Two years ago, she came down to the Lone Star state, and opened up a pop-up kiosk in the Capitol City. The kiosk wasn’t her style, but she didn’t know where else to find traffic. During that time, she ‘‘fell in love with Texas,’.

“I got a lot of great feedback. People were shocked it [my jewelry] was created in the U.S., and were excited to see a new designer, a fresh perspective,” Nina said. “I said I’m going to move here. I packed my things, and went across the country.”

On the way to her new home, Nina purchased and renovated a 1957 airstream in Gruene, and transformed it into something more Nina-esque: an 18-foot on S. Congress Street, decked out with antlers, metallic hands, and eclectic decor. Nina’s work didn’t go unnoticed in the Capitol City, and her great success allowed her to open up a brick-and-mortar shop at the Domain on May 1.

Nina is now commuting between her Austin shop and beloved airstream in the Alamo City. It is located on 2202 Broadway St., next to Outland Provision. She officially opened July 5.

Nina’s airstream is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

Forging Females:

Since the beginning of her jewelry-making career, Nina always had a commitment to hire all women and keeping it an all-female company.

“I want to support women, and give them jobs, knowing we are underserved in a lot of other industries,” Nina said. “Jewelry is such as feminine thing, and it’s been an interesting experience seeing how women interact with jewelry.”

“There’s something about coming and buying a product that’s just for women that allows you to open up about feminine things you wouldn’t open up about normally,” Nina said. “The same thing happens in salons, or makeup stores. This is a girl thing. We can talk about the nitty-gritty. It’s been happening to me since I opened the airstream. Girls come in and pour their hearts out to me. It’s powerful and cool, and I want to keep having that place of support.

So far, Nina has about nine girls on staff, from both her Austin shop, and her San Antonio airstream. She and her crew is currently working on a campaign called “Fearlessly Forged” to ‘shine a light on industries that are male dominated.’

Her most recent interview keyed in on professional fighter and crossfire coach Meghan Sekone Fraser, where the two candidly spoke of the ‘nitty-gritty of what it feels like to be a woman while kicking some serious butt in the ring.’

“Nobody expects a girl to be wielding a hammer and doing this themselves. We weld everything ourselves, from welding, to creating the molds,’ Nina said. “It’s our slogan, and it with goes with the metalsmith theme. We support women to fearlessly forge their own path.”