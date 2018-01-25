Esé Azénabor showcases the ‘Culture’ of couture

Fashion designer Esé Azénabor took patrons through “Culture and Couture: A Contemporary Exploration” recently at the Southwest School of Arts during DreamWeek.

The retrospective collection explored how cultural influences reassess the fashionable image and its central role in contemporary culture. As you walked in, models represented the Garden of Eden, with greens all the way to colorful prints to ironically represent the story in a church.

The feminine style floor length gowns and the whimsical ball gowns were daring, luxurious, and extravagant and unveil her artistic side through her beading and attention to detail.

Azénabor’s goal is to, “empower women through the art of fashion.”

The Nigerian born Canadian transplant got to Texas as fast as she could hailing from a family who considered fashion designs more of a hobby. She attended the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and majored in accounting.

In 2012, without any financial assistance, this self-taught designer traded predictable college life for the wild world of fashion with the launch of her self-titled, ready-to-wear line. At her sewing machine, she conceptualized her fascination for heavy hand beading, crocheted lace, exquisite fabrics and embroidery.

Inspired by a combination of vintage, African, Egyptian, and contemporary European influences, she merged cultures to create her debut of her Haute-Couture and Ready-to-wear luxurious collection.

Azénabor has now debuted five collections including her Fall/Winter 2015 collection inspired by Henry VIII as well as her Spring/Summer 2016 Collection with the theme of The Garden of Eden during New York’s Fashion Week.

Her story, persistence and ambition made her a great candidate for DreamWeek where ideas become empowered through human interaction. In a city defined by its diverse cultural heritage, DreamWeek is bridging the gap between people and ideas through an international summit on tolerance, equality and diversity.

DreamWeek also advances the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other great humanitarians like him by proliferating and modernizing their aspirations of a more equitable and enlightened society for all. A small group of dedicated individuals started to hold meetings in 2010 with a common quest to advance and grow that vision as an annual summit of events.

In 2011, DreamVoice, LLC was established as an organization dedicated to realizing this collective aspiration, and in 2013 the first DreamWeek summit was presented with 20 partners and 35 events.

For more information about Azénabor, visit www.eseazenabor.com.