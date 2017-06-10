Encore breaks ground on 60M residential development

The City of San Antonio, in partnership with Encore Multi-Family, Greystar and Bexar County, has broken ground on the newest downtown residential expansion, Encore SoFlo, on Wednesday morning.

The $60 million five-story housing development will feature 339 units, as well as 5,000 square-feet of retail space that will include a structured parking garage with 420 spaces, dog park, pool and spa. It will be located on the intersection of South Flores Street and Old Guilbeau Street. Occupancy is scheduled for fall 2018, with an anticipated completion date of 2019.

This is the second complex that Encore Multi-Family has built in San Antonio after building the first location, Encore281, in Stone Oak. The residential space will be in walking vicinity of the revitalization in the downtown area including the San Pedro Creek Project (SPC), H-E-B SoFlo, the Riverwalk and the emerging tech district.

“Downtown is not just a center of commerce, it has transformed into a neighborhood and a place called home,” expounded District 1 Councilman Robert Treviño. “Here, Encore SoFlo will attract a diverse mix of residents from empty nesters, entrepreneurs and employees along with long established companies.”

As San Antonio continues to resurface downtown, the cost of living constantly rises. The average cost of monthly rent for a 900-square-foot apartment ranges from $1063 to $1389, according to Expatistan. As of March 2016, the cost of living index in San Antonio is at 87.4, the U.S. average is at 100, making it less than average, according to City-Data.

As part of the Center City Housing Incentive Program, this project received approximately $6 million in city incentives for a private investment of $60 million in the city’s core. Incentives include a 15-year tax rebate, city fee waivers and SAWS impact fee waivers to help minimize the financial risk of developing in downtown.

Additionally, the City’s 2017 Bond Program included $170 million for downtown to include $19.5 million for Phase 1 and 2 of San Pedro Creek, which is less than a block west of the project. Phase 1 extends from Fox Tech High School to Cesar Chavez and will be completed in December 2018; and $26 million is going towards Hemisfair, which is approximately three blocks to the east from the housing development.

“Downtown is a priority for the city, and we commend Encore SoFlo for this facility that we are working on developing,” continued City Manager Sheryl Sculley. “We want to minimize the risk to developers and provide as much as of right incentives to facilitate the development.”

Encore Multi-Family is a full-scale, multi-family developer founded in 2008. Encore Multi-Family currently owns and manages 16 properties representing 3,622 units, 50 percent of which are under development in San Antonio, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.

“Continued job growth throughout the city of San Antonio has ensured a high demand of multi-family developments,” said Brad Miller, president of Encore Multi-Family. “The City’s commitment to the urban core for residential development, and the opening of H-E-B’s downtown grocery store, has been game changers in promoting a downtown living experience.”