District 8 Councilman rolls up sleeves for Proposition One

District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez rolled up his sleeves to fill a pothole within his district on Monday morning.

He worked alongside a Transportation & Capital Improvements (TCI) pothole crew to learn the ropes and see how potholes are repaired. This is one of the first projects Councilman Pelaez has put an emphasis on since his win for the District 8 seat in June.

“San Antonio is currently facing some challenges in growth and traffic, leading to our roads getting more wear and tear,” said Councilman Pelaez (D8). “Most people do not know that it takes less than 48 hours to fill a pothole in San Antonio; and we have doubled in the last year our investment in pothole crews and pothole equipment.”

San Antonio currently has over 4000 miles of roads and streets; those 4000 miles are the equivalent of driving to Anchorage, Alaska. With San Antonio expecting one more million people by 2040, the need to address maintenance concerns are paramount.

Out of the $850 million bond that was approved by voters in May, 70 percent aims to go towards Proposition 1. San Antonio needs to build and reconstruct 2,155 miles of sidewalk gaps that will cost almost $1 billion to build. There are currently 64 projects on which the city is working.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley proposed a $2.7 billion balanced budget to City Council this month that reflects on residents’ top budget priorities, including more investment in streets and infrastructure, police, firefighters and parks and recreation.

“The community’s feedback is critical to the budget process,” City Manager Sculley said. “New spending proposed in this budget enhances equity initiatives in areas such as streets and public safety in neighborhoods with the most need. The proposed budget is balanced, maintains a 15 percent general fund and doesn’t increase the property tax rate for the 25th consecutive year.”

The Fiscal Year 2018 proposed budget focuses on: increasing the street maintenance budget from $64 million to $99 million, including a two-year program to improve the average street condition index to 70 percent in Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10; Sidewalk funding of $5 million, which augments $78 million from the voter-approved 2017 bond program; and $1.8 million invested in neighborhood improvements and engagement.

More than 6,000 residents helped shaped the proposed budget through the #SASpeakUp campaign, up from 1,900 just two years ago. Additionally, the #SASpeakUp campaign provides feedback opportunities through a short survey available in English and Spanish at SASpeakUp.com.

San Antonio residents are asked to “SpeakUp!” That means being part of the process that shapes the city’s financial future and enhances the community’s quality of life.

If residents notice any street maintenance required, they are asked to call 311, download the San Antonio 311 app, or visit Sanantonio.gov to address issues. Potholes usually take 48 hours to get filled up.

“I want to make sure that all of our city’s streets are acceptable and that people can get to and from work and their loved ones on time and in safe ways,” concluded Councilman Pelaez (D8). “If that means investing more in streets and maintenance, you are going to see me vote yes.”