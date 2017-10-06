Def-Logix celebrates National Cyber security month

October is national cyber security month and Def-Logix, a San Antonio-based tech company, is kicking it off with a Security-Enhanced Systems (SES) celebration.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the MOADE Center, 305 E Ramsey Rd. Suite 329. There will be a costume contest, a $1 raffle to win a free Def-Logix Security-Enhanced System, and free food and beverages.

Since 2008, Def-Logix has been a provider of effective cyber security solutions to businesses and government organizations of all sizes. The company specializes in protecting customers and providing technical expertise to strengthen cyber security posture, increase awareness, provide risk evaluation, and defend against malicious cyber attacks.

“We are constantly doing research. Anything that comes out, we look at it and we analyze and we develop safeguards against the new threats that are emerging,” said Paul Rivera, owner of Def-Logix. “We are the cutting edge for cyber security research for your own security.”

During the third quarter of 2016, 18 million new malware samples, almost 200,000 per day, were captured according to Pandalabs. One major threat in the U.S. is Ransomware, a type of malicious software from cryptovirology that threatens to publish the victim’s data or perpetually block access to it unless a ransom is paid.

Ransomware attacks are typically carried out using a Trojan horse type of virus disguised as a legitimate file that the user is tricked into downloading or opening when it arrives as an email attachment. The target victims are primarily entrepreneurs, larger organizations including energy providers and hospitals.

More than 4,000 ransomware attacks occurred per day in 2016, a 300 percent increase since 2015, according to a report from the FBI in June of last year. Between January and September 2016, ransomware attacks on business increased from once every two minutes to once every 40 seconds according to Kaspersky.

Items such as a client list or sensitive information about a client could be sold and lead to identity theft.

According to Rivera, there are some precautions individuals can take to protect themselves from cyber attacks, including configuring. For example, with the Windows operating system, there are many of inherent protections that need to be turned on or configured properly. Once it is done, safeguarding will go a long way against major threats to businesses of any size.

There is information of which users need to be aware to practice good cyber habits. That includes not downloading from unknown sources or verifying items before downloading attachments. You also must configure your systems where you have the right permissions for people to not be able to access certain data.

In order to protect cyber security, San Antonio has developed into the second largest cyber security hub in the U.S. that focuses on defense-related cyber security missions, existing federal contractors supporting those missions, and the existence of innovative public-private partnerships that allow private-sector companies to work with DOD (Department of Defense) partners to provide solutions to critical problem sets. There are currently 54 cyber security companies in San Antonio as well as, six federal agencies and 11 college, universities and training centers that carry a cyber security curriculum.

Rivera would like to see the future of cyber security to expand to make online safer and transparent for all of

“Texas and San Antonio has a lot of cyber security professionals as well as great locations to start cyber security businesses easily,” continued Rivera. “In a couple of years, I would like to see more cyber security entrepreneurship initiatives within small business initiatives here within the city, and I would like to see the industry grow here in the city.”