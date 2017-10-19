Current Investors banks on sustainability

What started out as a graduate school project for Lane Traylor transformed into an endeavor recently recognized at the gold standard for sustainability in higher education.

The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in High Education (AASHE) Conference was held Oct. 15-18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. With a theme of “Stronger in Solidarity,” AASHE 2017 focused on how the campus sustainability community can break down walls, build bridges and continue to make progress toward a healthy and equitable future for all.

Among the exhibitors this year was Traylor’s Current Investors. Traylor came up with the idea of creating an energy investment company that would utilize its own capital to help universities install more energy efficient equipment in high use areas. The installation and equipment would cost universities, absolutely nothing.

“My whole purpose of finance was trying to use capital in a different way that was good for society,” said Traylor to La Prensa. “I wanted to figure out how to use my own capital that would be a win-win for other corporations and for me. It really spurred something with me a great way to provide something to customers and me at the same time to generate.”

A former MIT professor was teaching a real estate course lectured graduate finance students on the sustainability of buildings and how to monetize savings. He posed the question: If you had capital to do something that is good for businesses and the environment that still rewards you, what would that look like? The professor challenged his students to create a business model that uses capital to save universities and other enterprises money.

Current Investor takes a percentage of the energy savings each month for a period of four years. At the end of the agreement, the client would keep the equipment, and enjoy 100 percent of the savings, while the company would have recouped its investment.

Current Investors has been able to show through carefully selected projects, they can provide the capital to help universities and businesses across the U.S. become more energy efficient without the need to spend their client’s own capital. It is this type of creative thinking that could really move more organizations to do what is right for the environment.

They can put their resources to good use to manufacturing, office, retail, lodging and healthcare companies. The average energy an office space consumes is 1,580 trillion BTUs and the available efficiency is 30 percent, translating to $14.3 billion by 2020. The company would target HVAC, lighting, controls and EMS.

The average energy a retail company consumes is 1,570 BTUs, with efficiency available at 28 percent. This translates to $13.3 billion by 2020 targeting HVAC, lighting, motors, refrigeration, controls and EMS.

Since 2014, Current Investors has been in business with companies including TAWA Supermarkets. This year, the company revealed the 12- month results for the supermarket clients in California and Nevada. Cumulative data from energy providers like Southern California Edison and Nevada Energy resulted in 619,611 kWh, amounting to $130,000 annual savings. In addition, Current Investors processed shared rebates totaling more than $14,000.

Although new technologies are coming out almost everyday, Traylor would like to see his company expand from power, all the way to water and to improve deficiencies in warehouses.

“There are process changes that can be done that we can monetize into new ways. This will be able to allow us to invest improvements through corporations without them paying and reaping the rewards of the savings,” continued Traylor.

For more information, visit www.currentinvestors.com.