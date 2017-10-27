CPS Energy commemorates diamond anniversary

For the past 75 years, CPS Energy has been at the helm of the San Antonio power grid and on Tuesday morning, the company celebrated its milestones.

The show took attendees on a journey of CPS Energy’s past, present and future featuring old magazine articles, photographs and even artifacts. Currently, CPS Energy serves 786,000 electric customers and 339,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio, according to internal numbers. The company has become the nation’s largest municipally owned energy utility providing both natural gas and electric service.

Proceeds from the event helped to raise approximately $200,000 to help support the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership Inc. (REAP), a partnership with Bexar County, City of San Antonio (COSA) and CPS Energy. REAP helps families in need keep their electricity who have income at or below 125 percent of federal poverty guidelines, elderly, handicapped, have small children in the home, or require critical-care equipment. Most importantly, they must be a resident of San Antonio or Bexar County.

“CPS Energy is more responsible in terms of being an asset that customers have directly invested in,” said CPS Energy CEO and president Paula Gold-Williams. “We’ve actually been on it for 157 years and customers expect us to do the right thing. We make investments and assets and we match up the value. Being a municipal utility, I can understand also the rhythm of the city.”

On this same day in 1942, the city purchased what was then the San Antonio Public Service Company for $34 million. CPS Energy returns up to 14 percent of its revenues to the city’s general fund, amounting to $336 million in 2016.

Over the course of 75 years, revenues paid to the city have totaled $7 billion, ranking among the lowest of the nation’s 20 largest cities, while generating $2.86 billion in revenue for the city.

“[It is a company] that we built, and focused on building trust with our customers,” continued Gold-Williams “We expect renewables to become more effective, thermal fossil fuel won’t go away but they will decrease. We are also enabling technology in computer systems. We have a great basis to work from within our community.”

CPS Energy has also taken the company into a much greener direction and added more than 230 green collar jobs since 2011. The company has also provides rebates and solar panel options for their customers, by giving them the option of receiving “my thermostat” rewards, solar water, natural gas, green shade tree and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) rebates, which converts sunlight to electricity to boost a home’s energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

Customers also have the opportunity to become a Solar Host, where a homeowner or business would “host” a solar system on their roof. The difference with Solar Hosting is that the homeowner or business would not pay anything at all to have the system installed and maintained.

The Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan (STEP) looks to reduce the community’s demand for electricity by 771 megawatts (MW), the output of a large power plant, by 2020. But for now, Gold-Williams would like to focus on how to make sure the organization gets even more apt in the ability to evolve the skills and talents to meet the needs of their customers.