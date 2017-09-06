COSA responds to temporary SB4 injunction

Last week, Judge Orlando Garcia of U.S. District Court issued a temporary injunction preventing significant portions of SB4, the “sanctuary cities” bill, from taking effect Sept. 1 on grounds the law is unconstitutional.

In the 94 page-decision, Judge Garcia noted that the law would lead to violations of basic constitutional rights and restrict the free speech rights of both appointed and elected officials. In June, the City of San Antonio (COSA) joined forces with The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) to file a lawsuit to block the State of Texas from implementing Senate Bill 4 (SB4).

They also stated that it would strip local law enforcement agencies of any authority in handling immigration checks for their jurisdictions.

On Aug. 30, Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg lauded Judge Garcia’s decision stating it was a victory for “common sense.” For the Mayor, it also keeps the city welcoming and inclusive regardless of background.

“The bottom line is that SB4 is an excessive and cruel reaction to the federal government’s failure to deal with immigration,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “I want to thank MALDEF, the legal team in our city, the local plaintiffs and City Council who have actively taken leadership.”

This is a temporary injunction that may be made permanent if the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upholds the ruling from Judge Garcia.

SB4 prohibits cities and counties from adopting policies that limit immigration enforcement, allows police officers to question the immigration status of anyone they detain or arrest and threatens officials who violate the law with fines, jail time and removal from office. It also directs local officials to cooperate with so-called immigration detainer requests, which allow foreign-born detainees to be transferred to federal custody after they are released from state or local custody.

San Antonio joined Austin, Houston, Dallas and El Paso in opposing the law with the matter coming to head with MALDEF filing the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of the City of San Antonio, the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education, the Workers Defense Project and La Union Del Pueblo Entero.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) noted he was proud of San Antonio for welcoming people from around the world and made a clear distinction between a “sanctuary city” and one with open arms.

“San Antonio has been a city that welcomes everyone around the world and this is its strength,” said Congressman Doggett (D-TX). “The only thing that was sanctuary about this bill was a sanctuary for prejudices in SB4. I think that Judge Garcia’s ruling was significant. It is well thought out and I hope that it can be affirmed on the appeal.”

More than half of all Texans under the age of 18 are Latino, Asian American or Arab American; and 44 percent of the state’s total population falls within one of these three groups. San Antonio, one the largest cities in Texas to challenge SB4 in court, has a nearly 64 percent Latino population.

In response to the injunction, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) has made changes to the manual followed by officers and is in the process of training the entire department about changes to immigration reform efforts statewide. The larger concern is keeping the public from not reporting crimes out of fear of deportation or retribution.

“Whether you are here illegally or legally and if you are a gang member, that is a crime,” said Police Chief William McManus. “We are more concerned about the crime being committed, not who is here illegally or legally. It is the crime and the offense that is more important.”