COSA, Bexar County award CAST Tech $500,000

CAST Tech High School recently opened their doors to their first ninth graders and has more to celebrate with a sizable donation from the City of San Antonio (COSA) and Bexar County.

COSA and Bexar County announced on Wednesday morning they are giving $250,000 each to the school, adding to the total of $11.5 million in donations. Charles Butt and the Charles Butt Foundation has been the lead donor with their contribution of $3 million, H-E-B donated $1.5 million, USAA donated $1 million and the 80/20 Foundation has donated $600,000 in October.

CAST Tech occupies a building that once housed Fox Tech High School’s vocational shop, providing the campus with an open and progressive floor plan, with the interior renovation reflecting the school’s curriculum.

“This is a change in element for San Antonio. We want to have different pathways for children, to learn inner personal skills and this school is going to do this,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “It’s going to offer opportunities including internships, mentorships and shadow days. It’s a big step forward with 40 percent of the students, outside the district. We are bringing people together to get a better sense of community.”

The focus of CAST Tech, which opened this school year to an estimated 175 new freshman, prepares students for careers in technology, business and entrepreneurship, coding, cyber security and related fields. It also offers company-generated projects with industry partners and career development.

Students will graduate with a high school diploma and 30 hours of college coursework, with the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree and industry-recognized certificates. Comprising CAST Tech’s inaugural class are freshmen, with the school growing to include seniors over the next few years.

“With the support of these generous partners, students are engaged in an education that requires application of knowledge and skills dedicated to creating real world solutions,” said Councilman Roberto Trevino (D1). “This is important for the emerging tech district that we are building in downtown San Antonio, this space is truly committed to the tech community. This is creative support of location where San Antonio will rise for many generations.”

Ninth grader Ileana Robledo expounded the reason she chose CAST Tech was not only because of the great opportunities, but also to have more women in the technology field.

There will be 1.1 million domestic computing-related job openings expected by 2024 and 45 percent could be filled by U.S. computing bachelor’s degree recipients by that same year according to the National Center for Women Information Technology.

Currently, 26 percent of professional computing occupations in the 2016 U.S. workforce are held by women. There were 18 Percent Computer and Information Sciences bachelor’s degree recipients who were women in 2015.

“I chose CAST Tech as my high school because of the opportunity to explore different areas in technology. It is a growing field and we need some more women,” said Robledo. “Lastly, I would like to take all the time to thank all of our business partners and community for investing in me and all of the students at CAST Tech. We are excited for the beginning of our future.”

San Antonio has also played a role in flourishing the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields by adding STEM Week each year during the fall.

STEM programs focus on middle school students to become the next generation to study one of these careers to become professionals and entrepreneurs.

STEM curriculums directly affect an estimated two million related jobs in the next decade that could go unfilled, stated The Manufacturing Institute. For every one job in advanced manufacturing, there is an additional two and a half jobs for local goods and services; and for every $1 invested in advanced manufacturing, there is an additional $1.37 in additional value.

In August 2018, the Southwest Independent School District will house the second CAST Tech location at Southwest Legacy High School to 150 more students. Their curriculum will focus on advanced manufacturing, engineering, global enterprise, logistics and energy and expanding STEM curriculums. Total enrollment at CAST is expected to reach 600 students by 2022.

With COSA and Bexar County all in on technology education and training, many kids will have the opportunity to be educated in and eventually reside in San Antonio.

“We are opening our doors to our students, community and the industry. We want to learn together,” said San Antonio Independent School District superintendent Pedro Martinez. “I know that 100 percent will graduate and be college ready. They will have the opportunity to get the advanced degree and get a job in the industry that is a measured success in San Antonio.”