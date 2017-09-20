COSA approves $2.7 billion FY2018 Budget

Mayor Ron Nirenberg touted the passage of an inclusive and robust $2.7 billion city budget noting that City Council strengthened public safety, enhanced street infrastructure and expanded public transportation.

The budget for FY2018 is a five percent increase from FY2017. Highlights of the budget include: 42 new police officers and 43 new firefighter/EMS positions; $99 million in street maintenance, including unused funds from previous bonds issues to finance upgrades in historically neglected neighborhoods; accelerating the pavement marking maintenance cycle to improve lane visibility; adding $4.3 million for VIA Metropolitan Transit buses to increase frequency on 10 routes and improve travel time and capacity on seven corridors; and included $5 million for sidewalks to augment the $78 million approved in 2017 bonds.

“The budget is balanced, maintains the city’s AAA credit ratings and begins to reverse historic inequities in street maintenance,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “It keeps us committed to the basics and focused on our residents.”

City Council also unanimously approved maintaining the local property tax rate and San Antonio’s AAA credit rating, focusing on improving underserved areas in Districts 1-5. A total of $2.25 million is allocated to “San Antonio Under 1 Roof,” a residential roof repair program focused on helping communities in need. $1 million comes from the adopted budget and $1.25 million from the San Antonio Housing Trust.

“Under 1 Roof” helps preserve the city’s housing stock by extending the lives of older homes. CPS Energy also developed a “cool roof” rebate program which incentivizes residents to install new roofs with high-reflectance materials.

Councilman Roberto Treviño (D1) initiated the “Under 1 Roof” pilot program in FY2016 with $200,000 in funding and expanded in both dollars and districts in FY2017.

The UTSA College of Architecture monitoring of the roof installations have shown an average attic temperature reduction of 6.3°F and a peak afternoon temperature decrease of 10.1°F. These reductions translate directly into an energy savings which saves the average homeowner $100 to $150 per month.

“What started out as a District 1 pilot program with a sliver of funding has grown into a multi-million-dollar program that [saves residents money],” said Councilman Treviño (D1) said. “The direct community investment is symbolic of San Antonio’s equity-based approach to protecting legacy homeowners.”

Although City Council members were on board with the local property tax rate, District 6 Councilman Clayton Perry expressed his reservations. Councilman Perry (D6) voted to lower the city’s property tax rate by a half cent and will continue to find a resolution to help his constituents.

“I still have concerns about the budget process, the property tax rate and our lack of focus on putting core services first,” Councilman Perry (D6) stated. “I spent my time trying to earn this seat by promising to fight for the community I represent, and I will not stop pushing for a discussion and public record vote on the direction of our community.”

Marking his seventh budget cycle, Councilman Rey Saldaña (D4) included some key proposals for both city-wide and District 4 initiatives. Approximately $7.4 million dollars will go towards pedestrian mobility, street improvement projects and street maintenance for 105 street projects as part of the Infrastructure Maintenance Program.

Major street projects from the FY2018 Capital Budget include Bynum Avenue from W. Gerald Ave. to SW Military Drive and the S. Zarzamora Street and Applewhite Road intersection. Another $10.9 million has been set aside for drainage improvements including major drainage projects at Big Sky, Cedarhurst Drive, Dartmoor, Lackland Corridor and Port San Antonio.

“I’m especially grateful for the increased funding for our public transit system that will reap benefits to many residents who rely on this mode of transportation,” stated Councilman Saldaña (D4). “Securing funding for basic city services and identifying investments in projects that can improve the lives of our residents remains one of my top priorities for the community that has witnessed the steady progress of a district long-neglected yet full of so much potential.”

It is the first time in the city’s history that the budget development was guided by equity considerations, adding additional dollars to areas that have seen historic underinvestment. According to Mayor Nirenberg, he sought a budget that progressed toward ensuring that San Antonio becomes one of the largest, safest cities in the nation.