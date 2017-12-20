How to cope with holiday stress

The holiday season brings cheer including spending time with loved ones, indulging in food and sweets and receiving presents.

However, behind baking cookies and buying presents, many go through stress points before the holidays to meet the needs of loved ones. The holidays can also bring a lot of tension between family members going through unresolved conflicts.

In the findings of a 2015 survey conducted by Healthline, 62 percent of respondents described their stress level as “very or somewhat” elevated during the holidays, while only 10 percent reported no stress during the season. Among the holiday stressors listed by respondents were the financial demands of the season, negotiating the interpersonal dynamics of family and maintaining personal health habits such as an exercise regimen.

“Some of the emotional pitfalls of the holidays for children and families are something to be mindful of,” said Beth Confer, LPC and director of community relations at Clarity Child Guidance Center. “Remember that the holidays intensify feelings that might already exist and they can create feelings that didn’t exist yet. So frequently, the holidays come with feelings of overwhelmed and overcommitted from all the places you go and all the people you see.”

Because the holiday season often requires us to keep track of and pay attention to a greater number of responsibilities than usual, the brain’s prefrontal cortex goes into overdrive. Over time, a high level of demand can decrease memory, halt production of new brain cells, and cause existing brain cells to die, according to the Harvard Medical School Department of Neurobiology. Fortunately, holiday stress is unique: an acute reaction to an immediate threat.

Because this is a time of temporary stress, there are some ways to cope with these symptoms and feelings for each issue you are or will overcome.

Be mindful of overspending- Setting a budget (and sticking to it) is the most important tip to avoid overspending this holiday season. Often times consumers have an unrealistic view of how much the gifts they want to buy will cost them. By setting a budget and using the tips to follow, you can maximize what you do plan to spend in order to get the most bang for your buck.

“It’s not about me” mindset— When a family member insists on pointing out the negative aspects about you, and calls you names like “selfish or lazy,” take a deep breath. For many, those comments are not easily forgotten. The reality is that the family member is saying comments that have nothing to do with who you are, and it is not your fault that they look down upon you.

That’s good news for all of us who make a habit of taking everything personally is that looking at it from a “this is not about me,” frees us to be ourselves, even when an assumption of a character flaw is backed by supposed evidence.

Set time to recover— Even if you’ve rehearsed and planned arrangements to avoid a specific family member, you may still have to confront them at some point. You may come away from an evening with difficult family members feeling shattered, bruised and deflated. Allow some needed recovery time after the dinner or weekend or from the family feud.

Set time for yourself— Make some time for yourself by spending at least 15 minutes alone without distractions. This will refresh you enough to handle everything you need to do. Find something that reduces stress by clearing your mind, slowing your breathing and restoring inner calm. Some options include taking a walk at night and stargazing, listening to soothing music, getting a massage and reading a book not related to the holidays.

Create new family traditions— Holidays can be particularly because these times can trigger memories of previous family holidays or a sense of loss. They can also provide a time for families to create new rituals and increase the “feeling like a family” sentiment.

Communication researchers have found that holidays and celebrations provide opportunities for the creation of new family rituals. So, while blended families may feel stressed during the holiday season due to competing family obligations and old memories, there is also a great potential for moving the blended family forward, creating a stronger family unit.

Creating new family rituals and memories can help eliminate the pain associated with the lost family experience

“Don’t be on the go the minute you wake up until you go to bed because you will feel exhausted and exhaustion,” continued Confer. “Its important for you and your family to keep sane not only psychologically, but also feelings to conquer the holiday season with ease.”