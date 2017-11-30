Compassionate Cultivation first Texan medical cannabis dispensary and cultivator

The legalization of marijuana for medical purpose is a controversial issue that has divided politicians and scientist for decades. With more and more states legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use, one company in Texas is taking a step forward for medical users.

On Nov. 28, Compassionate Cultivation, the first state-licensed cultivator and dispensary for medical marijuana, held an honorary ceremony for State Representative Stephanie Klick (R-TX). Compassionate Cultivation assists people suffering from intractable epilepsy.

“I am thankful that these Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy will soon have an alternative treatment option,” Klick said. “And while many of us worked long hours to push the Compassionate Use Act through, I am grateful for this thoughtful acknowledgment.”

In 2015 Rep. Klick authored HB 892, which assisted its sister bill SB 339, which would allow the medical use of low-THC cannabis, and require dispensing organizations and employees to obtain a registration. The bill eventually became the Compassionate Use Act that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in later that year.

Fast forward two years, and Klick was there to witness the first plant being produced and the future vision of the of the onsite dispensary for those suffering from epilepsy.

“During the course of our journey, our road to get here, we lost five children,” Cindy Tilley of the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas said. “Five children died because of their terrible epilepsy.”

Rep. Klick spoke of a child with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that begins in infancy. After seeing the child go in and out of the hospital led Rep. Klick meeting with doctors and physicians that assured her cannabidiol, or CBD oil was the direction move in for those suffering from the disease.

“Not everybody is going to respond to this medication in the same way, but [for] those who do, it has been life changing,” said Rep. Klick. “This is the culmination of four years’ worth of work and I am anxious for patients to have medicine in their hands.”

CEO of Compassionate Cultivations Morris Denton took to the stage to recognize Rep. Klick and to speak on the how the milestone of the first legal medical crop in Texas came to be. He announced that the vegetation and also a strain being grown on the facility grounds would be named in honor of Rep. Klick.

Denton continued to explain that the challenges faced by his team and his business “pale in comparison” to the people and their families afflicted by epilepsy.

According to Denton, Compassionate Cultivations plans to harvest the first legal medical cannabis crop in Texas in 75 to 100 days. After a period of processing, the hemp plants into CBD oil, the final product will be available to those dealing with intractable epilepsy.

This is only the first step for Denton. The dispensary, which has yet to be constructed, will be part of the Compassionate Care’s integrated business model, he explained. He also plans to create a subsidized qualification process, so that people with from low-economic standing will be able to afford CBD oil.

“Had you asked me back in January 2015 if I’d be standing here today in front of each of you, outside of this beautiful facility–that has been customized and purposely built to create a form of cannabis based medicine— where we can legally operate, legally license, to grow, cultivate and harvest cannabis…to help the people suffering with intractable epilepsy in the state of Texas, I would have said no way, it will never happen. But here we are.” Morris said.