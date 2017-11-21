Clarity unveils renovated Santikos living unit

Clarity Child Guidance Center (CGC), recipient of inaugural grant from John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, recently unveiled a renovated living unit that will enrich the inpatient facility for treating children with mental illness.

The foundation awarded a $672,280 gift to Clarity CGC last fall for much needed improvements to its inpatient facility. Upgrades include enhanced family areas, bathrooms, and expanded spaces for therapists and patient therapy, improved security, bringing rooms up to ADA compliance, ensuring energy efficiency through lighting and window upgrades, adding card reader access for patient security and privacy and furniture.

“A warm and welcoming environment for children and their families is an important part of treatment, and the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation recognized this need in our community,” said Clarity CGC President & CEO Fred Hines. “Clarity CGC is honored to receive one of the foundation’s inaugural capital investments to help address the needs of children facing mental illness.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 20 percent of youth ages 13-18 live with a mental condition. Fifty percent of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24.

Clarity CGC offers a full range of services for children and teenagers experiencing emotional and behavioral problems, serving nearly 9,000 children each year. Every treatment program is individually structured to meet a patient’s specific needs.

All services are provided by a staff of specially trained professionals, with a maximum of one-to-three staff-to-patient ratio to ensure children and adolescents receive proper care.

Clarity CGC was one of eight nonprofit organizations to receive capital grants totaling $9.3 million from the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, in 2016.

“What I have found in the two years that I have been here is the goodness that comes from business and corporations especially the Santikos Foundation,” said Michele Brown, Clarity CGC vice president of marketing and development. “When Mr. Santikos passed away, he left and created the largest social enterprise in our area. The forethought of Mr. Santikos and how he continues to be doing well after his passing, it is quite a legacy.”

The John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, was created by John L. Santikos – entrepreneur, real estate developer and movie theatre businessman. After his death in late 2014, the bulk of his estate went to the San Antonio Area Foundation to establish his legacy, continue the successful operation of his businesses and make significant annual donations beyond his lifetime.

The estate released $6.6M in 2015 for memorial gifts, and 141 grants were awarded to 113 agencies whose missions aligned with Mr. Santikos’ personal passions.

“This [gift] was an opportunity for us to continue our restoration on some things from the campus and renovations while still being able to do a quality care for kids,” concluded Brown. “Clarity will now be an enhanced space within the confines of the building that is more comfortable for families and more comfortable for clinicians.”

For more information on Clarity CGC, visit online at ClarityCGC.org or call 887-676-KIDS (5437).