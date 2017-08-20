CHRISTUS expands to Leon Valley

A new CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Center, located at 8703 Bandera Rd, is making preparations to open their doors this fall to those who need urgent care.

The free standing emergency room, featuring 10 rooms with beds, will offer adult and pediatric services in one convenient location on the northwest side of San Antonio. Handling everything from heart attacks to broken bones, the facility will have on-staff physicians and specialists to provide imaging services, and access to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa’s hospitals for acute cases. The hospital will be available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“This is a very important day for us to open doors for those who need urgent care, rather than a long wait at the emergency room. A majority of those injuries can be treated here,” said Dr. Ian Thompson, Jr., president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital at the Medical Center. “You will have the opportunity to return to normal activities such as school or work very soon.”

Founded in 1869 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is a Catholic, faith-based, nonprofit health and wellness ministry. They are dedicated to extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and providing the highest quality medical care and services available.

As one of the top health care organizations in South-Central Texas, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa has five hospital campuses.

The urgent care center is expected to open on October first. For additional information on CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, visit www.christussantarosa.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/christussantarosa and