‘Chips & Salsa’ highlights S.A. entrepreneurship

The “Chips & Salsa” documentary explores three small family-owned taquerías in long-established neighborhoods that stabilize and provide economic stimulus to their communities.

In the documentary, JES Production’s filmmaker James Sanders Jr. wanted to tell the story of the owners of Taqueria Rello (expanded from one to two locations on the South Side), Viva Vegeria (relocated from Alamo Heights to Nogalitos Street to reconnect with area’s family ties) and Taqueria Datapoint No. 5 on the West Side (a taco truck business that expanded to a second popular drive-through and small neighborhood location). The premiere of the documentary, as well as a discussion, will take place on Tuesday, June 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Library Auditorium, 600 Soledad.

Hosts Eduardo Garza and Carol Mendoza Fisher ask the owners about their family history and impact in the area. Sanders Jr. assembled these bilingual short stories to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in historically Mexican-American communities and gives San Antonio its unique flavor.

“I love San Antonio and I have been here for the past 32 years. Over the period of time I have lived here, I noticed that local businesses, such as taquerías, are here to give you the best service,” Sanders Jr. told La Prensa. “These business leaders do not hide, they are dealing with everybody including customers, coworkers and even family members, and that is something worth respecting.”

One of the top three industries in the state of Texas reporting the greatest percent increases 03in small business firms is Accommodation and Food Services, which was ranked number two with 28.66 percent. Small business establishments with less than 100 employees represent 97 percent of all employer firms both in the state of Texas and in the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This screening will be followed by a discussion about how small local Tex-Mex restaurants add value to their neighborhoods in ways that name brand restaurant franchises cannot duplicate. In partnership with the San Antonio Public Library Director and BiblioTech, additional interactive community screenings are scheduled at these neighborhood library branches:

Wednesday, June 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at BiblioTech (West), 2003 S Zarzamora Bldg. 10

Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carver Branch, 3350 E. Commerce St.

Saturday, June 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at BiblioTech (South), 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Sunday, June 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pan American Branch, 1122 W Pyron Ave.

Monday, June 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Great Northwest Branch, 9050 Wellwood St.

Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Las Palmas Branch, 515 Castroville Rd.

Thursday, June 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bazan Branch, 2200 W Commerce St.

Friday, June 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cortez Branch, 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Sanders Jr. and producer Catherine Lee received support from the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture’s stART Place fund to create and present this documentary, “Chips & Salsa.” Sanders Jr. is keenly interested in using artistic documentary video to generate discussion around social change.

“I hope the audience gets a clear view. I want them to sit down and have expectations, whatever they are, and I hope to meet them because I want to hear their opinion,” continued Sanders Jr. “I want them to see the universality of those traditions and to see how these local business leaders are humble and that is important to know.”