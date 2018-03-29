The Cherrity Bar opens doors for a cause

The Cherrity Bar, located at 302 Montana St, is new addition to the East Side allowing customers to eat and drink their way for a good cause.

Each time patrons spend $10 on food or drink, they receive a vote they cast for one of the month’s three featured nonprofits. The charity with the most votes at the end of the month receives a percentage of that month’s profits from the bar.

“We have a good price point and we have nonprofits that will bring in people who are ready to eat and drink for a cause,” said Cherrity Bar owner David Malley. “I don’t see why people would not come here since there are 4,000 nonprofits in the city. If we can have each one come once a year, we can help the whole city address their needs.”

The National Tourette Association, will receive 10 percent of the proceeds every month. That is an organization very close to the heart of the owners David and Pam Malley, who have a son, Connor, with Tourette’s.

Spreading awareness about this very misunderstood condition and supporting families who live with Tourette’s have become their missions. Their son’s triumphs and challenges, as well as Pam’s work on the Education Advisory Board for the Tourette Association of America (TAA), led the couple to make the organization play a role in the business. The other 90 percent will go to three competing charities in a 60/30/10 percent split.

The Cherrity Bar features food from local chef, Michael Sohocki, owner of Restaurant Gwendolyn, Kimura and Il Forno. Sohocki will operate The Ramen Bar at Cherrity Bar and a currently unnamed new deli concept. Visitors can enjoy a simplified Kimura menu that features a wide ranging section of customizable ramen dishes.

The wine and beer selection will also be top-notch with the help of The Cherrity Bar’s partner Jeret Peña, who is nationally famous for his local bars. In keeping with the theme, five cocktails are based on the city’s top five philanthropies; and all Texas wines and spirits including Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s wine.

“We decided to choose ramen for our menu because our son loves Kimura ramen,” said Pam.

In the early 2000’s, David started to invest in rental homes on the East Side. He encouraged his father to also purchase homes in the area for supplemental retirement income, and as part of this venture, his father purchased three dilapidated homes zoned for commercial use. David saw this as an opportunity and negotiated a deal to trade some of his rental properties for those three houses, which soon became the Alley at the Dome.

Over the years, David has poured his heart into his work as well as plenty of blood, sweat and tears to create a host of booming businesses. It ranges from rental houses to commercial property maintenance to restaurant investments.

In keeping with one of San Antonio’s newer entertainment trends, the seating area is family friendly, offering a place for kids to play. This includes a “Chill Room” for children with special needs who need a quiet place, while adults enjoy an evening.

The name combines the bar’s location on Cherry Street with its mission of supporting nonprofits. It’s a new twist on fundraising that will keep nonprofit supporters, cocktail connoisseurs and people who enjoy entertainment coming back again.

Now that the bar is set to help local nonprofits, David Malley said that he would like to see the neighborhood expand with more restaurants and bars. He owns multiple homes and in the area around the bar and he would like to make this East Side neighborhood into a dining destination similar to what the Pearl and Southtown.

“I want this neighborhood to be busy and have the top 20 liquor sales,” concluded David Malley. “It would be great to add more restaurants and bars. With abundant parking, we want this neighborhood to be full of people ready to give back to the community.”

The Cherrity Bar is opened Sunday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 12 p.m. During event days, parking is available at Lots at 321 and 323 Montana Street, and on non event days, parking is available at the Alamodome Lot C.

For more information, visit www.cherritybar.com.