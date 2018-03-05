Central Catholic welcomes $11.2 million renovation

Central Catholic High School is launching an $11.2 million capital campaign that will fund a wide array of new facilities for the campus.

The additions include a 40,000 square foot convocation featuring a gymnasium with a competition size basketball court and two practice courts, a state of the art weight room, fitness facility an outdoor meditation garden and a 150-seat Mother’s Chapel. These enhancements come on recent additions including of a renovated library, global media center, additional classroom space, football stadium improvements and new baseball field.

Construction for the new facilities will start in the summer and will take 12-18 months to complete. The school has raised nine million dollars with the help of families, local foundations, corporate donors and alumni.

“We want to gather a diverse group to help develop their faith life, core values and make sure that they become servant leaders,” said Paul Garro, Central Catholic president. “We brainstormed using this facility for basketball leagues and the Rock n’ Roll marathon. Firefighters use the facility for their fitness. If it is working for them why not expand to the community?”

As the construction begins, San Antonio is preparing for new features set open. This includes the San Pedro Creek phase I, scheduled to be complete in May, and The Frost Tower is expected to be completed next year.

The mission of the school is not only to provide resources for students and alumni, but to also provide for the downtown community. The new facility represents a tremendous investment in the downtown area while providing a valuable new center for community activities, private events and tournaments when not in use by the high school.

For the past three years, the school has gotten a five to six percent increase in enrollment, and Garro would like to see more students have the opportunity to be a part of the curriculum. The expansion will give the opportunity to level the competitive “playing field” with other high schools expanding the gymnasium to fit 1200 people and no longer a miniscule 300.

Garro also saw these improvements as an opportunity to show students that life expands beyond modern technology. With resources including a meditation center, Garro would like for students to begin connecting using meditation and maintaining healthy goals including diet and exercise.

“I think that our youth needs to understand how to keep their mind, body and soul healthy and balance their life between smart phones, social media and exercise,” continued Garro. “The idea of being centered means making sure that God is a part of that grounding. I think that that means to be silent, present and reflect that our school is not just about academic.”

With the renovations coming quickly, Class of 1996 alum Alex Ojeda reflected on his time as a Hispanic Honor Society member and basketball and baseball player. Having his father, also a member of the class of 1961 and his brother a member of Class of 1994, he recalls looking forward to be a part of that brotherhood. Now, his son attends as a sophomore and he notices the brotherhood bond is strong with the progressive mission intact.

“These walls have a lot of history, and that history really shapes the students,” said Ojeda. “We have a new state of the art, next generational facility, from a logistics and sporting point of view. It will be beneficial of our athletes and student body. The culture has not changed whether it is my class or my son’s class. That formation started from day one.”

Central Catholic is the first boys’ school in San Antonio and still one of the largest all-male private secondary schools. The school was founded in downtown San Antonio by teaching Brothers of the Society of Mary, or Marianists, on March 25, 1852.

For more information about the school, visit www.cchs-satx.org.