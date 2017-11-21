CAM celebrates 40 years, unveils 10 year plan

Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) recently celebrated their 40-year anniversary of charity by providing immediate assistance since 1977.

CAM also unveiled plans for revitalization of its downtown site and surroundings, with expanded service to those in need. The nonprofit started out as a joint venture between nine downtown churches, all with a goal of helping the homeless, the working poor and others.

The non-profit calls itself an “emergency room of social services,” providing food, clothing, financial assistance and other critical services to more than 50,000 people every year. CAM serves as a safety net for people affected by poverty and financial issues, helping both those with multiple complex challenges and people facing a one-time crisis.

“We want to improve our original site so that it continues to be a vital part of meeting the community’s needs for another 40 years,” said CAM executive director Dawn White-Fosdick.

Today, CAM’s mission is supported by 100 member churches, hundreds of local businesses, individual donors, foundations and more than 200 volunteers. In addition to its original location at McCullough Ave. and Highway 281, CAM operates a satellite location on the city’s northwest side.

CAM’s plan includes raising awareness by utilizing the downtown location to promote the mission and to provide additional resources to help those in need. The plan will increase dollars, gaining new supporters, new member churches and improving our services through property improvement.

Plans also include increasing services and bring services to the clients by expanding their reach through satellite or mobile locations throughout the city while increasing what it means to serve (increase dollar for services, Program Coordination) and increased locations through the model of using shared space with a church or nonprofit.

CAM also seeks to work with recognized experts by creating a reputation that it is a voice for those experiencing crisis and is working with churches, nonprofits and the community to be a leading expert and a voice for those who often do not have one. This would result in increased participation of churches, increased partnerships with nonprofits and overall increased community awareness.

Lastly, the nonprofit will become a replicable resource. They will have the opportunity to share how they operate, help other churches create similar helps and have a means to train and provide tangible resources for expansion of services where they cannot co-locate.

Ultimately, all of these points result in more people getting help by leveraging resources, dollars and in-kind donations. An anonymous donor even committed to funding the exterior landscape and gate renovation.

“McCullough will soon become a vital entrance into downtown with new art, businesses and housing springing up all around us,” White-Fosdick said. “We welcome the investment and exciting new development coming into the region, and at the same time we want to preserve the existing culture of caring for people in need.”

The consortium’s plans include transforming the street into a planned multimodal parkway, with mature trees, lit walkways and public art, creating a desirable gateway to the River North area and other destinations in the urban core.

“By sharing our experience working with churches, other nonprofits and the community, we can help provide these vital services to more people in need,” White-Fosdick said.

For more information visit www.cam-sa.org.