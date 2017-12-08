Burgerteca opens at Blue Star

Burgerteca, located at 403 Blue Star, officially had a grand opening to the public this Monday to a large group of locals ready to try something different at Blue Star.

The restaurant is a never-done before burger concept that offers custom-made burgers with ingredients and flavors distinct to traditional Mexican food such as chiles, spices, moles, queso, flavors like al pastor, pibil, and chilaquiles served on hamburger yeast buns which are baked daily. Drawing inspiration from extensive travel throughout various parts of Mexico, Hernandez’s burger menu is themed with flavors native to Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, and Yucatan.

Burgerteca also includes its very own ice-cream shop on site as a stand-alone entity. Guests who prefer take-out can walk up to the counter and conveniently order treats to go without having to sit down.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Burgerteca’s unique Mexican burger and ice cream concept to San Antonio and offer new ingredients gathered from these great culinary regions across Mexico; it’s a concept five years in the making,” said Chef Hernandez, owner of Burgerteca.

When I recently went to the tasting, one can see a happy yellow interior that featured hand selected custom designed chairs, hand forged chandeliers and large slabs of wood for communal dining. The restaurant’s décor was inspired by the imaginative and colorful work of Pedro Linares, well known for “Alebrijes”, an art form famous in Oaxaca.

The first item that I tried was the Pacifica with seared tuna topped off with chipotle-lime mayo, cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, avocado and tomato. Biting into it, I enjoyed the tanginess throughout the burger and the crunch from the cabbage slaw. The best drink that pairs well with this dish is the Mangonada.

The next burger that I tasted was the Oaxaqueña, an Angus beef patty dressed with mole negro, black bean spread, pickled onions, avocado, and queso fresco. This is the best burger on the menu because of the seven layer bean dip going on. First you get a sweet and sour chocolate taste, and then the saltiness from the beans hit you, a crunch and tanginess from the onion and finish with the avocado and cheese. Top this off with the Big Tex Punch and you will feel as if you are on a getaway to Mexico.

As a side dish, I enjoyed the big portion of the Chile Con Queso Fries because it pairs well with any of the burgers, but you also have the option of trying Mole Fries and regular French Fries.

Other unique menu items include the house made signature ice cream nachos—Mexican buñuelos piled high with ice cream, fresh fruit syrups, and Oaxacan chocolate fudge, which was very divine to try. The frozen Mexican desserts on the menu include items such as paletas, fresh fruit popsicles; nieves, traditional Mexican ice cream; and raspas, shaved ice made with seasonal, from-scratch syrups.

Overall, this was a tasting that reminded me of a vacation that I went on 10 years ago to Cozumel, one that had food that reminded of my tasting. I highly recommend trying out this place for my readers to get a small taste of Mexico.

Burgerteca’s hours of operations are Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, please visit chefjohnnyhernandez.com.