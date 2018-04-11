Building a business and a dream with ‘Spirit’

When Julie Noyola, a mother of three, was vacationing in California, she bought a pair of yoga pants that led to a business endeavor that would help her daughter follow her dreams.

Spirit Leggings SA is a local pop up business that carries 20 different leggings that are comfortable, filled with beautiful patterns and one size fits all. Regardless if one’s plans include cycling or a downward dog position at a local yoga class, the versatile soft fabric allows stretching the limits of fitness. Since the inception of her business, Noyola’s inventory has been limited by the high demand on patterns with 10 of each.

For each pair that an individual purchases, whether a pair for $12 or two for $20, all proceeds go towards her 10 year old daughter, Samantha Broadley’s necessities to compete to be a top acrobatic gymnast. For the past three years, Broadley has been working hard to be a top acrobatic gymnast, and hopes one day to be the best in the United States.

“I was looking for ways to raise extra money for my daughter to continue to do this sport. I started wearing them here and people everywhere started asking from where I got them,” said Noyola. “The light bulb came on to sell them to benefit her. I called the person where I purchased them and made a large order of 140 pieces and that’s when I brought them to San Antonio to sell.”

With the understanding that her daughter’s needs would come at a higher cost, Noyola took matters into her own hands and started Spirit Leggings SA on March 17 of this year. She invested in her full-time business with her own money to buy the first portion of the inventory.

Once she made enough, she re-invested in more leggings. The funds will give Broadley the opportunity to pay for tuition and to travel for competitions including nationals in July. She is also planning ahead for her daughter’s needs for next year.

So far, her business has started to boom all around San Antonio and has been invited to do pop ups including at Yoga Night Market and YogaFit Studios One Year Anniversary. Her demand is so high that she must continue to inventory every two weeks The demand for Spirit Leggings has even gone as far as Virgina, a point of pride for Noyola.

“Customers have told me that they love my pants,” continued Noyola. “I am grateful for the people that have supported this venture. Friends and family have been supportive of this business, all their positive feedback gives me the strength and courage to dive in more.”

With the continued success of her business, Noyola hopes to expand the thought of helping others. In five years, she not only hopes her daughter is one of the best acrobatic gymnasts in the country, but she also hopes that her business is in a better place with the community.

Her plans are to have pants with a specific pattern to cater to causes including Wounded Warrior with camouflage pants or Breast Cancer awareness with pink patterns. For now, she enjoys setting an example to her three kids that any dream is possible no matter what circumstances. Her business is the first step into achieving her families’ dream.

“As a parent, you don’t want to let your child down, and keep them from something because you can’t afford it,” said Noyola. “I want her to follow her dreams because not many people have a passion. I know that there are adults who may not have a passion for what they do and I want her to know that if she has a passion, then she can pursue it at any cost.”

For more information on purchasing a pair, Spirit Leggings SA will be at: Pilates By Design in Spring Branch on Saturday, April 14 from 10-11 a.m.; Smash Dance Studio at the VSF Ladies Night Out 80’s theme from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; OM Fest on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and MBS Studio on Friday, May 4.

The company is available on social media at Facebook and Instagram page under @Spiritleggingssa. Purchases can also be made on Facebook and via Paypal.