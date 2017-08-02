BuenaVida Prevention Program aims to combat diabetes

The Social and Health Research Center’s BuenaVida Diabetes Prevention Program was just recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a proven effective program to control diabetes and obesity.

Since their opening last month, the program’s approach is to offer education primarily on Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes providing year-long counseling programs. Clients go in on a weekly basis to learn about a nutrition and physical activity plan that fits their needs.

Christina Piña, BuenaVida program director, considers this curriculum as a way that clients will sustain their healthy habits.

“We take into account what we call psycho-social factors, where we target clients’ nutrition and eating habits,” said Piña to La Prensa. “We discuss the other aspects of their life including finances, mental health state and stress level. People don’t feel like they have control of the choices that they make and we give them the knowledge that they have the power to control their lifestyles.”

Diabetes is a growing disease in Bexar County with nearly 11 percent of adults diagnosed with diabetes, stated Metro Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is projected that the number of Americans with diabetes will double and even triple by 2050 if trends persist.

A rise in Type 2 diabetes patients presents a significant threat to San Antonio due to increase trips to the doctor’s office, tests, prescription drugs, sick days, emergency room visits and admissions to the hospital. In an effort to reverse this trend, The Social & Health Research Center is supporting the national effort and working to make an impact in the community through the BuenaVida Diabetes Prevention Program.

The Social & Health Research Center supports the campaign to raise awareness of pre-diabetes by encouraging people to take a short online test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org to learn their risk and speak with their doctor to confirm their diagnosis. The website features lifestyle tips and connects visitors to the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA), American Medical Association (AMA) and CDC, along with the Ad Council, are releasing new PSAs. This builds on a successful campaign helping Americans learn about the risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. The lighthearted PSAs offers viewers a “perfect way to spend a minute” where they can take the one-minute prediabetes risk test and watch animal videos.

“I want clients to know that they do have complete control of their life when it comes to prevention of type II diabetes and hoping to lose weight,” said Piña. “I think that the power of giving these patients or the confidence that they can make a difference within their lifestyle is tremendous.”

The City of San Antonio is also combatting diabetes when they initiated the ¡Viva Health! Campaign in March. The campaign focuses on three important steps including: filling your plate with fruits and vegetables in every meal every day; Use smaller plates for portion control; and replace sugary drinks (sodas, energy drinks and some fruit juices) with water. The tagline encourages everyone to, “Eat well, feel great.”

The program also includes efforts within Metro Health including WIC and the Healthy Neighborhood plan to provide nutrition classes and community outreach for the campaign. As San Antonio finds new approaches to combat diabetes, BuenaVida is maintaining their clients’ lifestyle to one that will be healthy for them and the community around them.

“If someone thinks they have diabetes or have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, I advise them to seek more information. Our program is available on a group setting but is available on a one on one basis, we are here to help,” concluded Piña.

For more information, visit www.sahrc.org or call (210) 533-8886