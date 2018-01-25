Botanical Garden breaks ground on $40 million bloom

The San Antonio Botanical Garden hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the final project of the Grow. Plants, People, Possibilities Capital Campaign on Tuesday morning.

The project includes an Education and Event Center, Administration Building, Event Lawn and renovations to the Sullivan Carriage House completing the $40 million master plan. Rosella will be partnering up with the Botanical Garden as the new restaurant vendor at the Sullivan Carriage House to open March 2018.

“Today we break ground to the master plan that will better help us serve the needs of our community through inspiration garden spaces, new facilities while enhancing our commitment to education, science, culture and conservation,” said Bob Brackman, San Antonio Botanical Garden executive director.

Approximately $31 million has been raised towards the $40 million goal ($22.3 million in phase I and $17.7 million in phase II), including 100 percent participation and $1.5 million from the Board of Directors. The Garden continues to actively cultivate individual, corporate and foundation donors to be a part of the transformational project.

The project will benefit:

The Administration Building

Under 3,000 square feet, the building will feature private and open offices, conference room, lobby and administrative area. The building will be located on a currently underdeveloped piece of land northwest of the Sullivan Carriage House. The building will house programming and other departments that are fostering the Garden’s growing capacity to serve the community.

The Sullivan Carriage House

The Sullivan Carriage House was built an 1896 for Daniel J. Sullivan and was given to the Botanical Garden in 1987. It has welcomed guests and visitors as the Garden’s entrance, has housed the Carriage House Bistro and gift shop and plant sales.

The upcoming relocation of the entrance and gift shop, space in the Carriage House will allow an expansion for the Garden’s restaurant. The expanded restaurant will add a destination site to the Garden and will include private dining options for smaller events.

The menu will showcase the garden’s commitment to health and wellness. The Garden’s expansion has been carefully planned to maximize its impact to the community while creating revenue opportunities that will support its future growth.

Education and Event Center

The 9,000 square foot Education and Event Center will accommodate up to 400 people for lectures and 200 for a seated dinner, including a dance floor and stage. The east and west porches will expand the usable space, connecting to Event Lawn to “bring the outside in,” connecting the rest of the garden. The all-weather facility is a ready and waiting “plan b” for outdoor Garden events threatened by rain.

Event Lawn

The Central Lawn will be used as a green space for performing arts, exhibits, picnics and special events. The fountain will become the backdrop to the lawn and will be visible from the Education and Event Center in the West. Movable Furniture will accent the green, providing the flexibility for the visitors looking to relax for visitors looking to relax under the shade of the existing mature oaks.

According to San Antonio Botanical Garden board of directors president John Troy, this vision started in 2011 with zero dollars to a campaign and zero ideas on paper. Seven years later, he is not only happy that this vision flourished, he is also happy that this groundbreaking occurred the same year as the Tricentennial, highlighting the milestones San Antonio has accomplished.

“I believe that San Antonio is in a golden age with downtown and all improvements on the city,” said Troy. “We are now celebrating 300 years and it’s an honor to be a part of that; and today we are doing the groundbreaking on the final component of our growth capital campaign, it comes in full circle.”

The Tricentenntial will bring in new visitors from all around the world with an economic impact study showing an additional 263,000 visitors to our city in 2018, according to Mayor Nirenberg. This will generate an impact of $119 million. On average, there are 34 million annual visitors in San Antonio.

The Botancial Garden plans to participate in the Tricentennial by opening The Family Adventure Garden on March 3. Guests will have the opportunity to journey through 2.5 acres of nature play and learning space showcasing 15 themed galleries representing various regions of South Texas.

This groundbreaking as well as the grand opening in a few weeks marks the importance of the Botanical Gardens being a historical landmark that brings in over 150,000 people in a year. It is blooming in a time when the city is celebrating.

“When you think of a natural space that brings over 150,000 people a year to it with almost a third of those being a children, what more can you ask for?” said Xavier Urrutia, City of San Antonio Department of Parks and Recreation director. “If you think about Broadway five years ago and how it is today, you see that we are working towards a larger contribution.”