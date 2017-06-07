Big Brothers Big Sisters commemorates mentoring program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas recently hosted its annual Workplace Mentoring Luncheon along with workplace partners, sponsors and volunteers to recognize important milestones of the program’s history.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Workplace Mentoring Program is a one-to-one, face-to-face, developmental mentoring program to provide students with workplace exposure, career awareness and college preparation, as well as guide students with a post-high school plan. The program has blossomed into serving over 800 students and 800 mentors from 29 schools, with over 50 plus workplaces as partners.

“We have 338 students graduating high school, and we couldn’t do it without the help of the mentors,” said Denise Barkhurst, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas. “It has been a long and great journey for students, mentors and myself. I have been a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters for the past 20 years, and I have to say that the program is one of the most innovative programs that we have developed.”

The program empowers children to get an early understanding of a professional work environment and allows students to start thinking about future career opportunities. About 94 percent of students in the workplace program plan to finish high school, 85 percent plan to go to college and 84 percent plan to finish college, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Bexar County, City of San Antonio and SA Works have also made an emphasis to get younger students thinking about their future career. In February, 3,000 students from eighth to 12th grade had the opportunity to participate in Job Shadow Day, where they were paired with local companies including H-E-B, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Toyota and more to expose them to the typical duties of company leaders.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker, County Judge Nelson Wolff, believes this is a crucial moment for students to recognize the impact for the future when choosing a career path.

“It’s crucial when organizations, like Big Brothers and Big Sisters, come along and start programs that are mentoring students. It links them with somebody that helps them understand what they need to do professionally. I would like to acknowledge their hard work,” said Judge Wolff.

The Workplace Mentoring Program began in 2009 with 15 students from Ed White Middle School visiting mentors at Rackspace once a month during lunch. Recently added businesses include Texas A&M San Antonio, Community Bible Church, the San Antonio Police Department and Hallmark College.

Hallmark University President Brent Fessler expressed how the mentoring program is a rewarding experience. The opportunity to partner up with his “little brother,” Ian Rubright, whom he shares an interest in music, is an “eternal reward that is so much better than any financial gain.”

Rubright then recognized Fessler as an inspiration to him to be a part of extracurricular activities including five different bands, applying for college and working hard for scholarships. Without this opportunity to meet with Fessler, Rubright expressed that he would not be in the direction that he is in today.

“In the few years I have known Brent, I have grown a lot. I went from thinking that I wanted to be in music education to slowly changing my mind to cyber security,” expounded Rubright. “He would always ask me the tough questions on why I wanted to go in a certain field or he would be a text or phone call away. He said that whatever I chose, he would back me up 100 percent. It’s great to have someone who is on the guide to success along with you.”