Beaty Palmer awarded for ADA improvements for City Hall

Wednesday morning proved to be a victory for disabled citizens of San Antonio towards a more Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant entrance to City Hall.

City Councilman Roberto Treviño (D1), the national and local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), in partnership with The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation and H-E-B’s Tournament of Champions presented Beaty Palmer Architects with a $20,000 check for the design concept. Beaty Palmer Architects, a local firm, was in competition with 22 unique design solutions from 20 Texas-based teams.

The competition challenged participants to design an accessible solution for the east elevation of City Hall facing Flores Street. The solutions were required to meet historic preservation standards while also supporting equal opportunity, full civic participation, and self-sufficiency for individuals with disabilities.

“As San Antonio prepares to celebrate its tricentennial anniversary in 2018, access to the city government is amongst the greatest right to be given to our community,” said Councilman Treviño (D1). “Currently, folks with wheelchairs can only use a narrow side or back entrance leading to our back door. They are buzzed into the facility when pressing a button that calls security personnel in the foyer, and it is unacceptable.”

Beaty Palmer architects developed a plan to place two broad ramps diagonally from either side of the top landing of the existing historic stairs. The gently-sloping ramps are designed to become the primary access routes to the building for all people, including those individuals with disabilities. The symmetrical ramps, stone walls and landscaping are positioned to provide a frame for the historic stairs and entryway.

According to Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, Over 200,000, or 17 percent, of the San Antonio community has some form of special needs. Roughly, 100,000 people, or 5.8 percent, of the population that has a special need require everyday assistance.

Hartman, a special needs activist, has developed several innovations to address the needs of those with disabilities. In 2005, Hartman sold his homebuilding business to pursue The Gordon Hartman Foundation to provide the special needs community with monetary grants, a resource directory finding current information on existing services, events and sponsorships to assist local nonprofits involved with the special needs community in fundraising.

In 2010, Morgan’s Wonderland opened their $34 million park that is entirely wheelchair-accessible. The park features more than 25 elements and attractions including rides, playgrounds, gardens, a fishing lake, special-event center, amphitheater, picnic area and rest areas throughout the park.

On Wednesday, Hartman was on a mission to use a portion of the $2.7 billion balanced budget, proposed by City Manager Sheryl Sculley this week, on this new endeavor. This budget includes an increasing of street maintenance monies from $64 million to $99 million, sidewalk funding of $5 million and $1.8 million invested in neighborhood improvements and engagement.

“If we are serious about the $2.7 billion dollars we are going to spend next year in the budget, we can fund this plan,” continued Hartman. “I have talked about our city throughout the country, and to those who moved to San Antonio due to special needs. We have to continue that symbolism and ensure that [decision-makers] can meet those who have special needs.”

Evaluation criteria required that all designs meet Texas Accessibility Standards. 35 percent of additional judging considerations focused on design innovation, another 35 percent went to historic appropriateness, and 30 percent went to feasibility. Jurors for the City Hall for All Design Competition were preservation architect Jeffrey Fetzer, FAIA, Texas Historical Commission representative Sharon Fleming, AIA, registered accessibility specialist Peter Grojean, P.E., State Representative Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) and Todd Hargroder, special-needs community representative.

For Hargroder, this is an opportunity for San Antonio to be a step further for equality for all.

“I hope San Antonio sets the example to the rest of the country about equality for all. When Gordon told me about this project and I read about it, it made sense to make the front steps accessible for all,” expounded Hargroder to La Prensa.

To learn more about the City Hall for All Design Competition and Beaty Palmer Architects, visit www.adadesigncompetition.org.