Authors recount bipolar disorder struggles

The fifth annual Claritycon summit recently hosted mother Cinda Johnson and her daughter Linea to discuss an intimate portrait about the ebbs and flows of bipolar disorder.

The Johnsons were a close family consisting of a mother, father and two daughters living in the Seattle area. Their world turned upside down when Linea, the youngest, a talented musician and athlete, began experiencing crippling bouts of anxiety and suicidal depression in high school at the age of 14.

A diagnosis of bipolar disorder at the age of 19 took the family on a journey that included multiple hospital visits, around 16 different trial runs of drugs, therapies and ultimately to Linea’s survival that includes meditation and exercise. This experience led both women to co-author a memoir of their struggle, “Perfect Chaos: A Daughter’s Journey to Survive Bipolar, a Mother’s Struggle to Save Her.”

“As a parent, it was at first disbelief and grief and ‘why me’ and then eventually there was acceptance,” Cinda told La Prensa “And for me, there was also an overwhelming feeling of how lucky and privilege we were to have resources that many people don’t to live in recovery because of lack of resource and support.”

In Bexar County, 80,000 children experience mental, emotional or behavioral disorder, according to One In Five Minds. Bipolar disorder affects approximately 5.7 million adult Americans, or about 2.6 percent of the U.S. population age 18 and older every year, stated the National Institute of Mental Health.

In order for those suffering from mental health to seek immediate medical attention, Texas House members approved of House Bill 10 (HB10) in a 130-12 vote in April. The bill prevents health insurance companies from offering mental health benefits differently from medical benefits. HB10 will also offer more help for consumers who believe their insurance is wrongly denying them coverage.

Clarity Child Guidance Center (CGC) is the only not-for-profit organization in South Texas providing crisis assessment, inpatient, outpatient and day treatment mental health care to children ages 3-17 years of age. The CGC offers the region’s largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists, with its onsite affiliation with Southwest Psychiatric Physicians.

“There are three barriers to treatment when it comes to children’s mental health. The first is stigma, the second is access to care and the third is the ability to care,” stated Michele Brown, director of Development at Clarity CGC. “So by bringing in patients and professionals, whether at the guidance center or at Claritycon, it will allow us to work towards better access to care for patients and professionals.”

Today, Linea is 31 years old and has recently announced that she has gotten a new job. Through years of struggles as well as breakthroughs, Linea would like for her story to teach that this may be a chronic illness, but it does not have to stop anyone from living their life.

“I hope that people living with mental illness, whether they are a professionals, caregivers or patients feeling that they are not alone,” expounded Linea via an appearance Skype. “For example, I was hospitalized in December, but I managed to get a new job and feel better with time. I would like to provide that hope because it’s not a life-ending illness. People can live with this.”

For more information concerning Clarity Guidance Center and their treatment options, visit www.claritycgc.org. More information about “Perfect Chaos: A Daughter’s Journey to Survive Bipolar, a Mother’s Struggle to Save Her” is available at www.lineacinda.com.