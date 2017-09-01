Alamodome unveils $60 million facelift

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Sheryl Sculley were on hand to unveil a newly renovated Alamodome to San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

The $60 million renovation marks the most comprehensive capital improvement project in the facility’s 24-year history and modernizes the venue to be comparable and competitive with other multi-use and sports stadiums in the U.S. Its current uses include hosting UTSA football, the upcoming 2018 Final Four and the annual Alamo Bowl that will take place on Dec. 28.

This past Friday, rock legends Guns N’ Roses were the first to take the stage at the newly renovated space.

The Alamodome even offered the Houston Texans the use of the facility during the first game of the season given damage to their home city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. There was still yet no word if the NFL team accepted the invitation at the time of the facility unveiling.

“This represents what is the new era for the sports, entertainment and the tourism industry in San Antonio, it’s extraordinary,” said Mayor Nirenberg during the press conference. “This is a $35 billion industry for The City of San Antonio, the pillar of our economy and right here in the center of our downtown, a resident supported, city-owned facility that now welcomes a variety of events that we know and enjoy.”

The funds were provided through a revenue bond and are completely city-financed including facility ticket fees and Alamodome parking revenues. The NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship is expected to bring in 65,000 out-of-town visitors with an estimated impact of $135 million to the local economy. That generates more than $9.5 million in tax revenue to the State of Texas. It will also carry over $4 million to the Alamo City.

The Valero Alamo Bowl Board also recently contributed $6 million toward the technological improvements that are a part of this $60 million renovation.

“We are proud to unveil the Alamodome’s most significant capital improvement project in its 24-year history,” City Manager Sculley said. “These enhancements are vital to maintaining and growing San Antonio’s ability to host major marquee sporting events such as the Valero Alamo Bowl, UTSA Football and of course the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship.”

Wednesday’s ceremony opened the new H-E-B Plaza, featuring 37,000 square feet of contiguous event space, which will offer enhanced concessions, merchandising areas and other pre-event activations. Visitors will also have the opportunity to stroll directly from Sunset Station into the Alamodome’s front entrance.

Beer Gardens have also been added on both the east and west sides of the building and will allow patrons to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere during events.

The H-E-B Plaza expansion was necessary to add a 24,000 square foot, state-of-the-art field-level multi-purpose room specially designed for post-game interviews and press conferences. One of the most visible improvements is the additional 26,000 square foot east and west concourse expansion.

The new technology also includes installation of two new 34-by-60-foot Hi-Definition video walls, contiguous ribbon boards surrounding the interior bowl and multiple HD cameras. Two more video walls will be added later this fall, giving the Alamodome one of the most unique video experiences in the country.

The Alamodome renovation project also included locker room upgrades to ensure consistent quality in each area. Brighter, more energy-efficient sports lighting replaced the antiquated Alamodome light grid, and an enhanced audio system offers greater sound coverage on all five levels of the facility.

With many of the improvements already completed, the final iteration of the facility will be done by the end of the year.

Additional enhancements include two new video walls, improved and expanded WiFi coverage ample enough for an estimated 65,000 users and a new distributive antenna system that will offer significantly improved connectivity throughout the facility.

“The reimagined Alamodome breathes new life into our iconic facility that has hosted many memorable events in its storied 24-year history,” said Michael Sawaya, Executive Director of the Convention and Sports Facilities Department for the City of San Antonio. “With the Alamodome’s twenty-fifth anniversary next year and the return of the NCAA Final Four in April 2018, we are honored to reveal a facility of which our community can proud.”

The San Antonio metro area hosts more than 34 million visitors a year, with those guests generating $13.6 billion in economic impact. The industry size has more than quadrupled since 1990 and the economic impact has increased nearly 50 percent since 2005.

The Alamodome, originally opened in 1993, is already the proposed locale for a bevy of future events upon renovations concluding. For more information on the full schedule of events at the Alamodome, visit www.alamodome.com.