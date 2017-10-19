Alamo Bowl reflects on 25 years of progress, milestones

This year, San Antonio’s own Valero Alamo Bowl celebrates 25 years of providing college football fans with top tier matchups through the holidays.

The 2017 Valero Alamo Bowl will kick off on Thursday, December 28th at 8 p.m. CST in a nationally televised game on ESPN. For the fourth straight year, the Valero Alamo Bowl will again feature the number one teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences after the College Football Playoff has been determined.

For the past 25 years, The Valero Alamo Bowl brings entertainment to tourists and locals alike by creating positive economic impact, experiences and national attention for the community and participating universities.

“We try to bring as many people into San Antonio as we can,” said Valero Alamo Bowl president/CEO Derrick Fox. “The goal really began 26 years ago when we asked the administrator why there was no bowl game in San Antonio when we had a stadium. So, [the holidays] used to be the slowest weeks.”

Since 1993, the organization has also served as the local host for 11 neutral site games including last year’s Shamrock Series between Notre Dame and Army. That delivered $35.4 million in total economic impact for San Antonio, according to SportsEconomics.

The 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl was the highest ranked matchup in the game’s history and delivered a $50.1 million total economic impact for the city. The event drew 59,851, the fifth highest attendance in bowl history and seven million viewers for a game matching up two out-of-state teams. The previous 24 bowl games have brought 1.4 million fans to the Alamodome, 145 million ESPN viewers and $824 in total economic impact to San Antonio.

A study done in 2010 by the Valero Alamo Bowl determined that out-of-state visitors stayed an average of 3.2 days, spending $207 per day. 77 percent of the out-of-state visitors indicated this was their first trip to San Antonio.

With increased foot traffic and economic impact coming from the Alamodome, there was a need for a facelift to enhance the guest experience. In August, the City of San Antonio (COSA) announced that the Alamodome was going through a $60 million renovation, making it the most comprehensive capital improvement project in the facility’s history.

The funds were provided through a revenue bond and are completely city-financed including facility ticket fees and Alamodome parking revenues; and the Valero Alamo Bowl Board contributed $6 million towards technology improvements.

Improvements include the installation of two new 34’ x 60’ Hi Definition video walls, contiguous ribbon boards surrounding the interior bowl and multiple HD cameras. There will also be expanded Wi-Fi coverage.

“We are trying to focus on that fan experience. People have limited time, money and resources, and we want people to come experience the game first,” continued Fox. “When guests come in, they will see the new toys. Alamodome 2.0, what we like to call, will make it our own unique bowl game like no other.”

The Valero Alamo Bowl does not only give guests the pleasure of a football game, they also give back to the community. For the past 17 years, the game has provided 25 San Antonio students scholarships totaling $50,000.

For the 2016-17 school year, that total was 20 times greater. Proceeds from last year’s Valero Alamo Bowl and Shamrock Series games provided 139 students with scholarships.

In addition, the Valero Alamo Bowl regularly teams up with the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) for the “Fill the Bowl” fundraiser. With game tickets to a sold out game as the reward, the 2012 “Fill the Bowl” event set a record with 187,428 pounds of food collected for the SAFB. This total was enough to provide 146,428 meals for South Texas families.

Adding success to the city has been a rewarding one for the company, and they would like to see more expansion in the future. The company has reached an extension with ESPN until 2025. Fox added he would like to see the Alamodome host more games like the Shamrock Series to enhance the football experience in San Antonio.

“One thing we are going to look at is being on national championship scale in college football, separate from the bowl game,” said Fox. “The Valero Alamo bowl will happen every year, but in the next month or so we are getting a bid from the College Football Playoff to see if we want to bid on that. The Final Four is coming in 2018, and we want to host the equivalent.”

For more information, visit www.alamobowl.com.