Wrestling star brings DDP Yoga to TAMUSA

By Brandon Oliver

On Thursday, March 9, Texas A&M University-San Antonio (TAMUSA) hosted World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page for a session of his world-famous DDP Yoga exclusively for university students, faculty, staff and a limited amount of the general public.

Page began the session by discussing that a back injury led him to seek preventative care in addition to his physical rehabilitation. Interestingly, it led him to yoga—something he thought he’d never try—and then he modified it to his own unique style. With the tagline of “this ain’t your momma’s yoga,” his version enabled him to get back into the ring and win the World Heavyweight Championship on three occasions. Also known as DDP, Page also talked about nutrition and food preparation before engaging the audience with a 30-minute DDP Yoga session for all levels.

Some of the audience excelled and some were definitely sweating, but everyone in attendance (approximately 200 people) had a great time. Then the audience got to meet DDP personally, get his autograph and take a photo with the wrestling and fitness icon.

A&M-SA was proud to host this event, presented by the University’s Recreational Sports, University Communications and Human Resources programs. The University is committed to bringing diverse, enriching experiences for its students. A&M-SA welcomed its first freshman class this past fall and the first dormitory is near completion.