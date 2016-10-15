World-famous Elvis tribute artist coming to San Antonio

We all have memories of watching the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” perform “Hound Dog” on The Ed Sullivan Show and listening to his music— This week, we can hear the classics being performed live.

Elvis Presley Tribute Artist Travis Powell would like to invite fans from San Antonio to come see “One Night with Elvis,” taking place Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Josephine Theatre, 339 W Josephine St. Due to popular demand, a Saturday matinee will be added, however, we must stay tuned for the time.

During the concert, Powell will perform Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special and 1970 Concert Years, while putting on his best Elvis impersonations. Singing classics, wearing the king’s famous costumes and putting on a winning smile, Powell stated that San Antonio should be ready for an unforgettable performance.

“Elvis was one of the greatest entertainers ever…. Audience members should expect to have fun and go back in time to the 70s. The audience is going to get the closest tribute that I can give to them, one that is worth watching,” Powell told La Prensa.

His love for performing started when his family opened the doors to Southern gospel music as a child growing up in Shelby, NC. His grandmother highly encouraged him to pursue his passion and even made him his very own Elvis jumpsuit, giving him inspiration to fall back on. Over time, Powell became an entertainer, performing and touring across the country.

One of the biggest highlights in Powell’s career as a tribute artist started in 2012, when he competed in his first “Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.” He also entered “The Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach Elvis Tribute Contest” in 2013 and was crowned the Grand Champion representing legends that year in the ultimate “Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” in Memphis.

That same year, he was awarded as the Grand Champion of the “Lake George Elvis Festival,” “Elvis Rocks Mesquite Competition” and “Harrahs Cherokee Casino Elvis Tribute Contest.” In 2014, he won the “Ultimate Preliminary Contest” at Charlotte Motor Speedway and to once again participated in the “2014 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest,” where he made the top five.

Travis received the 2014 Heart of the King Horizon Award and sang on the same stage Elvis once graced, The International in Las Vegas. He is the champion of the “2016 Tribute to the King Contest,” taking home the grand prize of $25,000 – the largest of any tribute competition. He was also chosen to be a headliner in one of the biggest concerts in Memphis history.

Through his accomplishments, Powell feels blessed to have shared the stage with The Sweet Inspirations, the background vocal group that performed with Elvis himself. He feels that he has a duty to pay the most authentic tribute to the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to get up on that stage and perform my hero’s music,” continued Powell. “It means the world to me to be recognized in that elite group, and this experience is something that I will never forget…I always work hard to stay constant to the King, only to improve the quality for myself and others.”

If you are ready for the ultimate Elvis experience, you can reserve tickets at (210) 734-4646, stevemdxelvis@gmail.com or visit www.etatravispowell.com.