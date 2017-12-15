‘White Christmas’ ushers in winter wonderland

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” the stage adaptation of the beloved classic film, arrived at the Majestic Theater this holiday as part of the Broadway In San Antonio season.

The heart-warming performances and the celebration of Americana is taking place for eight shows on Dec. 12 through the 17 at the Majestic Theatre located at 224 East Houston Street.

“White Christmas” takes us back to Christmas Eve in 1944, somewhere in Europe during World War II where a pair of U.S. Army soldiers, one an entertainer, Captain Bob Wallace (Sean Montgomery), and the other an aspiring entertainer, Private Phil Davis (Jeremy Benton) performs for the 151st Division. But word comes down that their beloved commanding officer, General Henry Waverly (Conrad John Schuck), is being relieved of his command.

Years later after the war, Davis and Wallace are scouting the next great talent. They come across the two beautiful Haynes Sisters, Betty (Kerry Conte) and Judy (Kelly Sheehan), both talented singers and dancers waiting for their big break. It was love at first sight for Judy and Davis; however, it took awhile for Betty and Wallace to warm up to one another.

On a whim, Phil takes Bob to Vermont where the Haynes sisters are planning to perform. As they get to Vermont, they find the perfect hotel for putting on a show on Christmas Eve in the picturesque Colombia Inn.

Because of a misunderstanding, the holiday cheer dissipates quickly when Betty confronts Wallace about an impending sale. She is so furious about the situation that she heads to New York for a prestigious gig at The Regency Room.

Wallace goes looking for her to fully explain the situation. It is there where Betty must decide whether she must return to Vermont or continue her largely solitary romantic life in New York.

The chemistry between Montgomery and Conte is unforgettable. They take the audience on a journey to a gleeful show that is full of passion and love for the holiday season. Specifically, during the second act when Bob was asking Betty to come back to Vermont, both Montgomery and Conte have this moment where they look at one another and you saw love in their face.

Another eye-catching moment was the tap dancing taking place throughout the show. Every character energized the audience with their routines straight out of an MGM classic, not missing a beat. Even in full-cast extravaganzas, all characters executed their moves with perfection, causing standing ovation at moments.

Overall, this show is full of dancing, romance, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” promises to be a merry and bright experience for the entire family.

Towards the end, San Antonians get a second coming of winter with real snow and bright red, festive costume, reminding us that Christmas is on its way.