The Weeknd to perform at the AT&T Center

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist The Weeknd has announced a second leg to his critically acclaimed Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, featuring stops throughout North America, New Zealand and Australia.

Phase two will kick off on Sept. 6 in University Park, PA. Gucci Mane and Nav will join The Weeknd for all U.S. dates with French Montana and Nav joining him in Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The singer will also bring his tour to Texas, making a stop in Houston’s Toyota Center on Oct. 17 and San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Oct. 19. Tickets for the Oct. 19 tour date at the AT&T Center are now available at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Phase One of the tour kicked off on Feb. 17 in Stockholm, Sweden and wrapped on June 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Weeknd released his fourth full length studio album, “Starboy,” on Nov. 25, 2016 through XO/Republic Records to rave reviews. The “Starboy” album has since been streamed over 5 million times and certified 2x-platinum, while the title track “Starboy” is now 5x-platinum.

Starting off his career anonymously, The Weeknd first broke into the music scene with the 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons,” followed by studio album “Kiss Land” in 2013 and the widely recognized “Beauty Behind the Madness” that earned him two Grammy Awards in 2015, an RIAA triple-platinum certification for cumulative sales in excess of 3 million, 16 RIAA certifications from tracks alone with “The Hills” [7x-platinum], “Can’t Feel My Face” [5x-platinum], “Often” [2x-platinum], “In The Night” [platinum] and “Acquainted” [platinum].

“Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” even garnered The Weeknd his first ever Academy Award nomination in the category of “Best Original Song.” Late last year, The Weeknd released his fourth full-length album “Starboy” [2x-platinum] which quickly rose to No. 1 in 90 countries, sold over one million albums globally and broke the global streaming record all in less than one week.

For more information, please visit www.theweeknd.com.