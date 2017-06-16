Waves of fun coming with opening of Morgan’s Inspiration Island Splash Park

By Bob McCullough

Opening day for Morgan’s Inspiration Island, the world’s first ultra-accessible splash park where guests of all ages and abilities can get wet and have fun together, is Saturday, June 17.

First to have the opportunity of experiencing the newest addition to unique Morgan’s Wonderland theme park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 17 will be individuals and families that have purchased 2017 Morgan’s Wonderland memberships. Pre-registration by Morgan’s Members will be necessary at www.MorgansWonderland.com on a first-come, first-served basis until Morgan’s Inspiration Island reaches capacity.

“Like Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island is not a special-needs park; it’s a park of inclusion,” said Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, which since 2005 has pursued endeavors benefitting the special-needs community. “Both were designed with special-needs individuals in mind and built for everyone’s enjoyment.”

Prior to officially opening June 17, Morgan’s Inspiration Island has invited groups serving those with special needs to help thoroughly test all aspects of the new splash park.

“Our goal is to provide a great guest experience in an inclusive, safe, comfortable, not-overly-crowded environment,” Hartman said. “Because of the great anticipation for the opening of Morgan’s Inspiration Island, we respectfully request everyone’s patience and cooperation as we fine tune the park.”

Hartman said Morgan’s Inspiration Island will be open daily throughout the summer until mid-August and then on weekends in August and September. He strongly recommended that guests go online in advance at www.MorgansWonderland.com to book admissions to the new park. He also noted that nonprofit Morgan’s Wonderland admits anyone with a special need free of charge, and the same policy will be in effect at Morgan’s Inspiration Island.

“When Morgan’s Wonderland opened in spring 2010, we really didn’t know what to expect, but the park’s popularity has grown tremendously and encouraged us to add Morgan’s Inspiration Island,” he said. “Now, we’ll have two attractions like none other that everyone – regardless of ability or age – can enjoy. Morgan’s Inspiration Island promises to give individuals with physical or cognitive special needs a place where they can splash and play without barriers.”

Morgan’s Inspiration Island overlooks the theme park’s 8-acre catch-and-release fishing lake. The focal point is a seven-story lighthouse with a rotating beacon on top that can be easily seen from IH 35 a half-mile away. Six major elements comprise the $17-million, tropically-themed island paradise inspired by Hartman and his wife Maggie’s 23-year-old daughter with special needs, Morgan. “We decided to call it Morgan’s Inspiration Island because Morgan truly has been the catalyst for every project we’ve pursued to help the special-needs community,” Hartman said.

The River Boat Adventure ride twists and turns for more than five minutes through a jungle setting with bird and animal sounds in the background. Five water play areas – Hang 10 Harbor, Rainbow Reef, Shipwreck Island, Harvey’s Hideaway Bay and Calypso Cove – offer a variety of splashy elements such as raintrees, falls, pools, geysers, jets, water cannons and tipping buckets.

Just as is the case with Morgan’s Wonderland, every Morgan’s Inspiration Island element is wheelchair-accessible, and waterproof wristbands with RFID technology are available so parents can go to a Location Station and easily ascertain the whereabouts of their children and other members of their party. Other special features include the capability of conditioning water to a warmer temperature at Rainbow Reef so guests with sensitivity to cold can still splash and play.

“In addition, we recently unveiled with the University of Pittsburgh revolutionary new wheelchairs propelled by compressed air,” Hartman said. “Our guests in expensive battery-powered wheelchairs can’t afford to get them wet, so we have special Morgan’s Inspiration Island PneuChairs available first-come, first-served, along with two other waterproof wheelchair models – a push-stroller type for guests needing assistance from a caregiver for mobility and a rigid-frame, manual wheelchair for guests who can push themselves. The first PneuChairs to go into service are prototypes that are already undergoing significant improvements.”