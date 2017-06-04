Viva Poesía, Música y Cultura returns to Mission Marquee Plaza

The first-ever Banzai Haiku Battle will crown San Antonio’s best haiku poet

The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office kicks off the summer with the third annual Viva Poesía, Música y Cultura, a celebration of poetry, music and culture on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave. Viva Poesía, Música y Cultura is a free all-ages creative showcase featuring the Banzai Haiku Battle hosted by Anthony the Poet, live music by Volcan and Femina-X, pop-up vendors, refreshments and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the event.

“I started this event three years ago, and it was important for me to highlight San Antonio as a city filled with immense artistic talent, history and culture,” said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran. “We invite you to bring the entire family to Mission Marquee Plaza to enjoy Viva Poesía and other family-friendly activities as we activate this historic venue.”

The highlight of the Viva Poesía event will be a head-to-head Haiku Battle, in which a maximum of 20 poets will confront each other in pairs on stage in a best-of-five series, judged by three local individuals. Of the original 20 poets, 10 will compete in the second round, then five in the third round, with one “resurrection poet” being brought “back to life” by audience applause. The final three poets will go head-to-head in the final battle to determine the big winner! One-hundred different poets’ haiku will be featured on the big screen with photography by Sarah Brooke Lyons.

The event will also include interactive demonstrations and activities for the entire family led by San Antonio artists and poets. Attendees will be able to create their own visual poems, haiku poems, and participate in painting classes, among other activities.