Visit San Antonio celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13, is an annual celebration of the impact of the hospitality industry in San Antonio and elsewhere. As part of Visitor Experience Month nationally, it represents a time to learn more about the travel industry’s contribution to business development, employment and overall quality of life.

The San Antonio metro area hosts more than 34 million visitors a year, with those guests generating $13.6 billion in economic impact. It’s called the San Antonio Travel Effect, and it is responsible for creating jobs, funding city projects and enriching the culture and vibrancy of Texas’ top tourist destination.

“Funding generated from travel and tourism, one of the top five industries in the city, enhances the lives of our residents,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, the former San Antonio Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It enables us to not only market and promote the city to potential visitors, but also helps the community fund numerous arts and infrastructure projects.

“Consider that funding from San Antonio’s Hotel Occupancy Tax has gone toward such headline initiatives as the extension of the River Walk, renovation of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history, the transformation of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.”

This year, National Travel and Tourism Week will celebrate the “Faces of Travel,” the men and women who are part of the hospitality industry. In San Antonio, one of every eight residents employed in the city, or more than 130,000 people, is in the travel and tourism sector.

Those “Faces” help San Antonio to be one of the most recession-proof cities in the United States, according to the Brookings Institution. Travel and tourism, the institution notes, is one of the major contributing factors to that success.

For a list of San Antonio events tied to National Travel and Tourism Week, including salutes to law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics, transportation and others who positively impact the industry, please visit www.partners.visitsanantonio.com/NTTW.

New Experience Dedicated Destination program offers real-time data visitor experiences:

To enhance the visitor experience, Visit San Antonio is working with the Experience Dedicated Destination program. Visitor attractions and hotels throughout the city can sign up to offer their guests mobile surveys that will provide real-time information on their visitor experience. It is an important new program to help San Antonio businesses see how they are performing in the eyes of their visitors, now and over time. Businesses can join this program by completing the “Count Us In” form at http://partners.visitsanantonio.com/english/EDD.

National Travel and Tourism Week offers discounts and events for hospitality employees:

The week includes numerous discounts and events throughout the city created especially for hospitality employees to thank them for their devotion to San Antonio’s travel industry. To see a complete list of deals, visit www.VisitSanAntonio.com/english/LP/Tourism/Deals.