Twin Liquors donates rare bottle to SACC auction

Twin Liquors, Central Texas’s fine wine and spirits retailer, recently donated a 25-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle at a live auction for the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

The SACC conducted a live auction that benefits Houston Street Charities, an organization dedicated to life-saving children’s charities. Regarded as one of the finest bourbons in the world, Pappy Van Winkle 25 Year Bourbon is a rare spirit produced only in small batches.

Guests had the opportunity to taste other rare spirits, including Pappy Van Winkle Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Sazerac Rye, Buffalo Trace, and Legacy. The Winning bid for Pappy Van Winkle 25 Year was at $8,000 and the total funds raised at live-auction were $15,000.

“Being a retailer of beverage alcohol the cocktail conference is an obvious fit,” said Sandra Spalding, Twin Liquors’ director of marketing and events. “Not so obvious to folks who don’t know Twin Liquors well is that we give to about 450 charities annually and so when we can combine a cocktail conference along with a charity that gives to life-saving-children’s organizations it’s a win win.”

Born and raised in downtown Austin, Texas, Twin Liquors began as one small store and has developed into a successful “homegrown” Austin company. Stores feature a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, conveniently located stores, extensive selections of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, and substantial community involvement.

Twin Liquors currently operates 80 neighborhood stores in Central Texas. It was important to auction the Pappy Van Winkle 25 Year Bourbon because it’s not something you can purchase retail. In fact, there were only 710 bottles produced in that year.

We are excited for the opportunity to participate in an event benefiting Houston Street Charities,” said Margaret Jabour, vice president of Twin Liquors. “Each year we look forward to joining forces with San Antonio Cocktail Conference, as they do amazing work for Texas charities.”

The SACC, a Houston Street Charities event, has been hailed as “the future of cocktails and one of the “best cocktail festivals by Fodor’s Travel. The SACC was founded by nationally renowned chef, Mark Bohanan, as a way to leave a lasting legacy for the city of San Antonio, and as a way to give back to children’s charities and to date it has given over $240,000 in donations.

Seven years since the first event, the conference now spans five days in locations throughout the city. The SACC has grown to become a resource in the cocktail world for industry professionals and home bartenders alike.

“Being a sponsor from year one, Twin Liquors has been a great partner to San Antonio Cocktail Conference. We enjoy their creativity and passion for the industry,” noted Cathy Siegel, executive director of Houston Street Charities and producer of SACC.

For more information, please visit www.twinliquors.com. For more information on San Antonio Cocktail Conference and the organizations it benefits, please visit www.sanantoniococktailconference.com.