Travis Park brings family fun this July

The community is invited to attend events throughout the month of July at Travis Park, located at 301 E. Travis St.

Movies by Moonlight – This outdoor, family friendly event features live music, food and activities on select Tuesdays in July.

Enjoy free parking after 5 p.m. at City operated garages, lots and meters as part of Downtown Tuesday. Catch “Finding Dory” on July 11, “Storks” on July 18 and “The Little Mermaid” on July 25. Festivities start at 7:30 p.m. with movie starting at 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Food Trucks in Travis Park – Food trucks are back in downtown San Antonio! The season of rotating food trucks and vendors continues through the month and will be available to the lunchtime crowd every weekday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fitness in the Park Boot Camp – Take your workout outdoors every Tuesday in July for Travis Park’s Fitness in the Park Boot Camp. Classes include a variety of activities geared towards increasing endurance, power, strength, stamina and speed. Don’t forget your own reusable water bottle! The classes take place 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.