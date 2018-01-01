The Top Ten TV Shows of 2017

1. Game of Thrones (Season 7)

No other show triggered the same kind of rabid conversation and heated debate like the latest entry of GOT. It was the most talked about show on social media (2,566,000 interactions per episode) and the most pirated (1 billion plundering the spoils of Westeros). Sure, HBO is more intent on fan service than surprise demises: Gone are the days of the red wedding and Ned Stark’s slack-jawed, decapitated head on a spike. However, the story is going in places we all want it to go — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Season 7 ignited so many memorable moments, that it would be exhausting to list them all. One remarkable standout: the visuals of a frost dragon obliterating the wall as the helpless Night’s Watch are incinerated; an amazing spectacle in a season that walloped you with plenty of aesthetic dazzlers.

2. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

In the ineptitude of the Trump era, Larry David continues to serve as the Rosa Parks of saying whatever the heck you want to say in any given circumstance. The miserly pioneer of social brilliance returned from a six-year hiatus to reap anti-social chaos on all those suffering from a case of P.C.-itus.

David is issued a Fatwa by the Ayatollah after he attempts to release a theater musical of the same name, prompting hilarious advice from Salman Rushdie on how to use the Muslim death sentence as a way to pick up women; LD’s pals banish him in favor of their significant other; he constantly butts heads with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda on the creative process, resulting in a paintball duel. Mild irritants warp into epic conflicts, amplified by David’s neurosis into hilarious results.

3. Vice Principals (Season 2)

This criminally underrated comedy wrapped last year, but was cut in half into a duo of separate, nine episode runs. Because of the tight arc, Vice Principals is all killer no filler, delivering hilarities and twists within each episodes taut 30-minute run time.

Like whispering jokes to a friend while the teacher is trying to lecture, you won’t laugh harder. The chemistry between stars Danny McBride and Walton Goggins is worth being on time for class.

4. Stranger Things (Season 2)

With the exception of The New Mutants/Eleven origins episode that came out of left field, Stranger Things was a near perfect follow-up to its flawless first chapter. Once again, the kids were pursued by the critters of the Upside Down and procured the help of Eleven’s telekinetic abilities.

New additions Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery slid into the supporting cast with ease; scene-stealer Sean Astin provided the beating heart of the sequel as Bob Newby — a protagonist that stole the heartbreaking martyrdom from beneath Barb’s glasses. The entire run is a love letter to the 80’s — a tribute worth revisiting for memories past.

5. The Get Down (Season 2)

The ode to 70’s music in Koch’s New York had the dishonorable achievement of being one of the first Netflix shows ever cancelled. It’s a shame; creator Baz Luhrmann’s first foray into television had just hit the play button on the album’s first track.

From the streets of the Bronx, hip-hop, punk and disco is created through the lives and passion of downtrodden kids from the project.

The Get Down is the audiophile’s vast record collection; as you finger through the titles spines, you’ll likely make a musical discovery or two. It’s a shame that Netflix dumped the vinyl in the trash, in favor of a digital library.

6. Fargo (Season 3)

The FX anthology is the most consistent show on television. This likely final entry in the Fargo mythos saw an Emmy worthy performance by Carrie Coons trying to unfurl a conspiracy involving Ewan McGregor as a pair of boneheaded twins manipulated by David Thewlis’ rotten teethed antagonist.

The intrigue is in the characters and the symbolism of greed — that corruption can be a puzzlebox, one which can even be solved even if your fingers are aching and frigid in the North Dakota frost.

7. Veep (Season 6)

The ascent of former coffee boy intern – turned presidential candidate Jonah Ryan is the perfect tongue and cheek anecdote of our times. As always, Julia Louis Dreyfus delivers a time capsule performance as Selina Meyer, and the supporting cast provides the constant giggles, despite their career paths sending them in separate directions across the corrupt terrain of Washington D.C..

Delightful flashbacks portray the inevitability of the group getting back together, and we get the privilege of joining the Meyer’s campaign for one final ride to the White House next summer for the series conclusion.

8. Master of None (Season 2)

Call the second season of Master of None by Aziz Ansari self indulgent if you will, but the De Sica and Fellini inspired follow-up was the most romantic dramedy of the year. Gorgeously orchestrated by the hipster-tinged soundtrack, Aziz attempts to discover himself in Italy, but instead finds love in Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi) — a friend without benefits engaged to someone else.

The will they/ won’t they narrative is tantalizing; as an actor, Aziz proves his chops. Awards consideration is due for the Thanksgiving episode, where writer and actress Lena Waithe breaks the format to show the conflict and subsequent acceptance as a gay women celebrating the holiday in a close-minded household.

9. Rick and Morty (Season 3)

The cult of Rick and Morty has spread through the country like some alien parasites planting memories in an episode of the show. Walk around any shopping center and spot the surrealistic sci-fi art from numerous storefronts, gracing mugs, toys and clothing. Cartoon Network even sent out a merchandise bus shaped like the intoxicated scientist on a tour across America.

The show is such a success because of its unique take on nihilism, social satire and science fiction. It’s something we’ve never seen before: Each episode is an individual, genius entry – a nugget of mind-blowing absurdism candy coated in a detailed existential wrapper.

10. BoJack Horseman (Season 4)

My girlfriend openly wept at the end of BoJack Horseman. The fourth season marked the transition from glitz and glamor spoof, to something deeper. BoJack has to deal with his relationships with supposed daughter Hollyhock and his mother Beatrice’s rapidly dilapidating mind from Alzheimers.

Animation has never been more innovative than the episode Ruthie, where a futuristic descendent of feline agent Princess Carolyn tells a fabricated story to her classmates about her families’ lineage.

The season takes surprising twists and turns — bold story arcs for an animated comedy starring talking animals, which shouldn’t be assessed at face value.

Honorable mentions:

11. Mindhunter (Season 1)



12. Ozark (Season 1)



13. Narcos (Season 3)



14. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)



15. Glow (Season 1)



16. Better Call Saul (Season 3)



17. American Gods (Season 1)



18. Feud: Bette and Joan

