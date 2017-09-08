Top movies to watch in theaters

Fall is almost here and to keep things a little warm from the cool air inside, there are a variety of movies that are hitting theatres that one cannot miss.

Whether you are interested in watching a thriller or something a little more kid friendly, La Prensa would like to offer you five suggestions to enjoy. These are better enjoyed with a bucket of popcorn, a beverage and a group of people that have the same interests in movies as you.

“Mother!”— September 15

A couple’s relationship (Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence) live in a tranquil existence in the comfort of their home. Their peaceful outlook suddenly changes when uninvited guests arrive at their home, leaving Lawrence’s’ character questioning the change.

From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “Requiem for a Dream”), “Mother!” is a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

“Flatliners”— September 29

Five medical students (Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons) are obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. They decide to embark on a daring and dangerous experiment by stopping their hearts for short periods of time.

Each triggers a near-death experience that gives them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts that are brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

“Thor: Ragnarok” – November 3

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok. If cannot be stopped, it will lead to the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett).

But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger: the incredible Hulk.

“The Star”— November 17

In Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Star,” a small but brave donkey named Bo (Steven Yeun) yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams.

On his journey, he teams up with Ruth (Aidy Bryant), a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave (Keegan-Michael Key), a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told: the first Christmas.

“Daddy’s Home 2” – November 10

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is tested when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.