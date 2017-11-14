Offering another unique experience for music lovers, The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts presents Tobin Studio Sessions featuring Jorma Kaukonen. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, Kaukonen gets up-close and personal with fans in The Tobin Center’s intimate Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8pm.

Tickets for this Studio Session go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 17th at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle.

Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets for this GA show are $36.50. VIP GA tickets, which include seating in the first two rows and meet/greet, are $75.

Jorma Kaukonen

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and Americana, and at the forefront of popular rock-and-roll.

A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy nominee, he is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. Jorma Kaukonen’s repertoire goes far beyond his involvement creating psychedelic rock; he is a music legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters in music.

Jorma currently, as he has for many years, tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension. Jorma is releasing his next solo album, Ain’t In No Hurry, early in 2015 on Red House Records.

Jorma has recorded more than a dozen solo albums on major labels beginning with 1974’s Quah and continuing with his recent acoustic releases on Red House Records—2007’s Stars in My Crown and River of Time, produced by Larry Campbell and featuring Levon Helm.

But performance and recording are only part of the story. As the leading practitioner and teacher of fingerstyle guitar, Jorma and his wife Vanessa Lillian operate one of the world’s most unique centers for the study of guitar and other instruments.

Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp is located on 125 acres of fields, woods, hills, and streams in the Appalachian foothills of Southeastern Ohio. Since it opened in 1998, thousands of musicians whose skills range from basic to highly accomplished gather for weekends of master instruction offered by Jorma and other instructors who are leaders in their musical fields.

Jorma Kaukonen is constantly looking to take his musical horizons further still, always moving forward and he is quick to say that teaching is among the most rewarding aspects of his career. “You just can’t go backward. The arrow of time only goes in one direction.”