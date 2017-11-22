Tips to enjoy a happy, healthy and safe holiday with your pets

Now that the holidays are on the way, people will be spending more time indoors entertaining and that could mean trouble for residents who want to include their pets in the merrymaking. Here are some simple tips to keep pets and their people safe as we get ready for Thanksgiving by the City of San Antonio:

Tips for those traveling or entertaining

Pay attention to your companion animal. Pets are often ignored in the rush and excitement of the holidays. This can lead to destructive boredom and mischief.

Unsure how your pet will react to all the new faces in the house? Create a safe, comfortable place for your pet to relax. Make sure you put out plenty of fresh food, water and toys.

Play with your dog or cat at least twice a day for a good length of time. A tired pet is less likely to do something “off limits.” Use baby gates to cut off access to restricted areas.

Traveling with your pet during the holiday? Make sure you bring all your pet’s supplies including food, dishes, leash and collar, toys as well as any medications your pet may be need.

Ensure your pet has some form of identification should they get lost like an engraved tag with your contact number and the City required microchip ID. ACS offers free microchips for the pets of San Antonio residents at the City shelter located at 4710 State Highway 151. Microchips are available anytime during regular business hours.

If your dog will be staying with a friend, a pet sitter or at a boarding kennel during the holiday, make arrangements well in advance to avoid any last minute hassles.

Tips for feeding Fido

It may be tempting, but don’t give your pet food off of the table. The rich foods we eat typically eat during the holidays can be hard on your animal’s stomach and may lead to intestinal upset and diarrhea.