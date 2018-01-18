‘Thieves’ steal the show in release

Actors O’Shea Jackson and Pablo Schreiber set the stage as bank robbers preparing for a major heist in “Den of Thieves,” in theatres this week.

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, a city with the highest rate of bank robberies in the world, the film takes the traditional “cops and robbers” formula and gives it a high- octane boost, blurring the lines between good and evil to create a taut action thriller that is equal parts grand heist thriller and psychological crime drama.

The Los Angeles crime saga follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

“The movie does a good job of blending and shaking up the meeting of good versus evil,” said Jackson to La Prensa. “I’m glad that I was a part of a movie that blends well and forces our audience to think critically because if it unfolds, people will try to predict your movie.”

The story of “Den of Thieves” is reflective of the world we live in. People are complex, the lines between good and bad are not as clearly delineated as we like to think, and often, the perceptions of wrong and right are not simply black and white, forcing viewers to operate in the grey areas as people navigate life’s challenges.

Since there are two groups to the movie, Jackson and Schreiber, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Evan Jones had to prepare for the role of the robbers. Before starting to shoot, the “robbers” team had to go through a two-week boot camp to feel out one another’s personalities. Lets just say the process was not a shy one, but one that led to a bond evident on screen.

Schreiber enjoyed reading the script and noticed that he not only enjoyed getting along with other characters, but he also enjoyed working on playing the foil of Nick, Gerald Butler’s character. Playing the introverted villain was something that Schreiber wanted to pursue in his acting career.

“I have done a couple of projects like ‘American Gods’ and ‘Orange is the New Black’ where I played flashy and extravagant characters and I was drawn to Merrimen because he is quiet, soft spoken and intimating,” said Schreiber. “As a group we all started establishing our roles within [boot camp] and learned how we functioned and it set off a good dynamic between all of us, bringing in good personalities in the group.”

For Jackson it was not only important to build chemistry, but to play a character that has similar traits and has the fastest speeding ticket in California history. He enjoyed getting into the character of Donnie because it was what as if he was “playing chess,” trying to figure out who is a friend or foe.

With this mental math in mind, Jackson would like to pass on that critical thinking to audience members. It was time to distribute a movie full of chemistry and characters who are not looking for clichés, but for one filled with surprises.

“I hope audiences appreciate films that aren’t necessarily the cliché films and that it calls to analyze the situation look and forces them to think critically,” concluded Jackson. “You know we have gotten used to things being laid out for us and kind of taking it easy when we go to the movies, but I hope they learn and see a unique movie full of surprises.”

“Den of Thieves” is now in theatres.