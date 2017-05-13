Theo Rossi takes the wheel in ‘Lowriders’

Theo Rossi, well known for his role as “Juice” Ortiz in “Sons of Anarchy,” sets the stage for his role as Francisco “Ghost” Alvarez in the new movie “Lowriders.”

When approached to play the role, Rossi was on board immediately. He was drawn to the psychological aspect of the character, wanting to dig deeper into the effect of Ghost’s rejection from his father. He noted that through the process, Ghost made good and bad decisions, just to have his father watch his next move.

“This movie goes into why he and others [come in and out of prison],” Rossi told La Prensa. “With a character like Ghost, who is straight out of the joint, covered in tattoos and very defensive, he is just out to get his father’s validation. All he wants is his father’s love and affection.”

“Lowriders” goes into the life of Danny Alvarez (Gabriel Chevarria), an artist who dares to see the entire city of Los Angeles as his canvas. Passionate about graffiti his whole life, Danny knows he is a disappointment to his father, Miguel (Demian Bichir), who is himself an artist of cars.

Once upon a time, Miguel hoped that his two sons, Daniel and Francisco (Rossi) would join him in his business and in his passion for designing custom cars. However, years ago, Miguel’s drinking tore the family apart with Francisco winding up in jail and the boys’ mother dead at a young age.

Daniel cannot help continuing his graffiti art, encouraged by a new girlfriend, Lorelai (Melissa Benoist), a hipster photographer who sees real artistic merit in Daniel’s work. The delicate balance between father and son is tested when Francisco, nicknamed “Ghost” by Danny and his family because Miguel never mentions him, is released from prison after eight years. Though Francisco is eager to bond again with his little brother, there is no love lost between them.

When Miguel is critically shot by “Ghost” accomplices, Daniel finds himself torn between his father and his brother, who seems locked in a cycle of regret and blame. Hoping to express himself by building a new car that his father would be proud of, Daniel finds a new sense of purpose and value as he attempts to honor his family’s traditions and bring them together once and for all.

“When filming this movie, I not only got into the character, but the movie could not be made whole without the cast,” continued Rossi. “It was great working with people who felt the same way about getting the message across about the culture of East Los Angeles.”

Once the film was ready to be distributed, Rossi could not help, but feel accomplished to go into character, as well as tapping into a project that defines a popular culture in America. He is now ready to pass this form of information to audiences who are open to looking further than the cars and murals.

“This film is going to take a lot of people by surprise,” continued Rossi. “It’s got this family history, culture and beautiful works of art that lowriders create. There is more to them than the engine and the wheels, there is stuff that goes into those murals like family traditions that get passed down. We get to see all of this unravel in graffiti, cars and family.”

“Lowriders” is now in theatres.