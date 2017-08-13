That’s a wrap for SAFilm Fest’s 23 year milestone

The 2017 SAFilm Fest reeled in a full week of good, bad and questionable movies from across Texas, the United States and even Europe.

Although over 140 films were screened at the Tobin Center and Pearl Stable this past weekend, La Prensa has three in mind that we would like for you to be on the lookout for.

The questionable: “My First Miracle”

Rating: 3 stars

At 17 years old, Angelica (Katya Martin) suffers from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and receives regular chemotherapy as treatment. While at the hospital, she befriends Sean (Juan Castano), who gives her a breath of hope and an understanding that life doesn’t always have to be negative.

Things suddenly take a turn when her father (Matthew Rauch) loses his job and his wife (Valerie Cruz) blames him for Angelica’s condition, putting a strain on their marriage. With her parents struggling with cancelled health insurance and her health declining, Angelica’s life all depends on a bone marrow transplant.

This was a heartwarming film to watch if you are looking for a happy ending. However, there was too much music throughout the film and there were some moments that you wanted it to cut to the point, instead of wandering to get to the point.

The bad: “The 5 Year”

Rating: 1/5 stars

This is the story of seven college friends who graduated five years ago, who reunite when one of them is getting married. The reunion renews old crushes and resentments, shine light on bad decisions, and ultimately push friendships and relationships to the brink as the group tries to speculate when the simple life of their college years turned so muddy and complex.

Although there was great chemistry throughout the film, the storyline needed a lot of work before getting the green light to film. It did not have a direction to it and it took a while to get to the point of what was going on throughout the movie. The ending of the movie was not necessary, because I felt like I could make up my own ending without it being known.

The good: “The Night Watchmen”

4.5/5 stars

Three inept night watchmen (Ken Arnold, Kevin Jiggetts and Max Gray Wilbur), aided by a young rookie (Dan DeLuca) and the fearless tabloid journalist (Kara Luiz), fight an epic battle for their lives against a horde of hungry vampires. A mistaken warehouse delivery unleashes a horde of hungry vampires, and these unlikely heroes must not only save themselves but also stop the scourge that threatens to take over the city of Baltimore.

It was neither scary nor horrific; it was a stupid movie full of comedy that made it very convincing to watch. The storyline got straight to the point, the chemistry between the cast was canny and it had me glued to the screen. If you are looking for something mindless to watch, this is the winner.

Honorable mentions

“Created Equal”

A cocky, up-and-coming attorney (Aaron Tveit), begrudgingly takes on a case to sue the Archdiocese of New Orleans for sex discrimination; after a woman (Edy Ganem), who’s desperate to become a priest, solicits his help.

“Daughters of the Curved Moon”

An extraordinary young woman takes us on a quest to confront traditional beliefs in a journey back to her village in remote Western Nepal. Whilst sharing inspiring stories of women in a struggle to bring her community forward, she challenges the traditional Hindu customs that still bind the lives of her villagers in an intimate and beautiful portrait of this little seen mountain culture.