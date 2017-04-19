Texas A&M-San Antonio to crack world record at Festival de Cascarones

The seventh annual Festival de Cascarones, hosted by Texas A&M University-San Antonio, will attempt to “crack” a world record for the most cascarones broken at a single event on April 30.

The University will distribute more than 500 of the traditional festive eggs to attendees to crack on each other’s heads to celebrate the finale of Fiesta. Attendees will be instructed to crack their eggs consecutively in a wave-like motion, releasing a shower of confetti. This momentous event will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. during a break between the two headlining bands.

Festival de Cascarones attracts thousands of attendees to the nearly 700-acre campus on the South Side of San Antonio. This year’s music headliners include Girl In A Coma and The Last Bandoleros. Girl In A Coma, a local all-girl indie-rock band, takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. and The Last Bandoleros, who are currently touring internationally with Sting, perform at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy delicious food and games provided by A&M-San Antonio student organizations and partnering vendors. A designated Kid Zone offers outdoor activities, and families will be able to cool off and relax in the University Auditorium while enjoying two thrilling films, “The Force Awakens” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Celebrate Festival de Cascarones on Sunday, April 30 from 1-8 p.m. at the A&M-San Antonio campus at One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224. Free admission. Free parking. Transportation is available by VIA from Palo Alto College and the Madla Transit Center. For more information, please visit festivaldecascarones.com. Event sponsored by Coors Light, Alamo Drafthouse, Whataburger, SpawGlass, Mike’s Hard Lemonade and Pizza Patron.