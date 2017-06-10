Texas Folklife Festival celebrates diversity and heritage this weekend

Located on the grounds of the Institute of Texan Cultures on the UTSA Hemisfair Campus, the Texas Folklife Festival is an event which showcases the Lone Star State’s diversity and rich heritage through a wide variety of ethnic food, music, dance, arts and crafts.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and children under 5 can enter for free.

The 46th annual festival will feature a wide selection of food including roasted corn, mini tacos, sausage on a stick, hamburgers, chicken pesto, eggrolls, fajitas and much more. Festival goers will also have many options when it comes to entertainment since there will be six stages featuring local bands and special performances from local dance groups.

VIA Park & Ride Service will be available, Saturday, June 10 only, from Crossroads. The downtown trolley and Primo line will re-route during the festival, to stop near the festival grounds.