The Ten Best Horror Movies of the Last Decade

Halloween is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate than by watching horror movies that will make you wonder what goes bump in the night? Instead of scrolling through countless digital offerings or exploring through endless DVD shelves for a potential fright, I narrowed down the list to ten titles from the past ten years that will guarantee spooks and scares over the terrifying fall holiday.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you; these films are guaranteed to keep you up eyeing your closet door; was it ajar before you went to bed, or is their an unknown creature waiting to pounce on you when you inevitably close your eyes?

Pleasant haunts await with these titles:

Zodiac (2007)

With “Seven”, “Gone Girl” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” on his resume, director David Fincher is the master of unease. It also benefits the audience that all of his movies are aesthetic gems. Zodiac follows the true story of a newspaper cartoonist tracking down one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. The sense of unease that Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) experiences as he gradually unveils the identity of the killer is infectious.

[Rec] 1 & 2 (2007-2009)

This movie is so intense, that it made my mom walk out after the first scare. “C’mon mom, where you going?” I asked. “Mmm-mmm nope,” she responded, as she went to go probably pray or do the rosary over what a deviant her son had become. “[Rec]” is the best found footage movie ever made. I know I cheated with this one, but the sequel is a perfect bookend for where the original left off. For maximum chills, watch with a good sound system or headphones.

Let the Right One In (2008)

This Swedish import took the vampire genre and injected some much needed blood into its fangs. The love story follows a bullied boy who falls for a vampire girl who has been preserved as a 12-year-old for 20 years. The artistic battle between good and evil spawned a cult following and an American remake that’s worth a peek.

Zombieland (2009)

Although not necessarily scary, Zombieland is the best horror comedy since Simon Pegg picked up a cricket bat in “Shaun of the Dead”. The spoof reinvents the overused zombie genre, introducing rules on how to survive an undead apocalypse that would make Max Brooks very proud. It also has one of the best scenes in movie history, where Bill Murray plays himself and takes visitors on a tour of his lavish mansion — packing more fun into a handful of minutes than the reboot of “Ghostbusters” had in its entire run time.

I Saw the Devil (2010)

This is the heaviest movie you’ll see on the list. I had to pause it and take multiple walks outside to shake the disturbing nature of the thing out of my head. The 2011 South Korean offering is a brilliant cat-and-mouse tale of murder and vengeance. Warning: do not watch this one out in public. My brother and I sat through the first few minutes on a plane and was forced by a flight attendant to turn it off.

Sinister (2012)

From the opening shot, and orchestrated by the unusual synth warbling of Christopher Young’s score, you can tell there is something fundamentally evil about “Sinister”. A washed-up writer moves to an Amityville-esque residence — the site of unsolved murders that will be the subject of his new novel. In the attic, he finds a collection of super 8 film reels, each detailing graphic snuff footage of families that occupied the house in the past. The footage is unsettling and so is Bughuul — the first original boogieman since probably the ‘80s that actually scared me.

The Babadook (2014)

This story of a single mothers gradual nervous breakdown is probably the best horror movie of the ‘00s. Both Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman give candid performances, letting you into the mind of a grieving widow as she loses all semblance of reality when a book entitled “The Babadook” shows up on her doorstep. Made with a shoe string budget, the New Zealand sleeper hit captures how effectively creativity ingenuity triumphs over budgetary restrictions.

The Witch (2015)

Robert Eggers directorial debut is an art film in the guise of a spooky folk tale. Unlike “Blair Witch Project”, where the audience has to use their imagine to see the evil stalking the protagonists, you see an actual witch within ten minutes of the opening. The flowery dialogue isn’t for everyone, but the slow burn escalates into a tense finale that sticks with you long after the credits role.

IT (2017)

Stephen King’s magnum opus is the highest grossing genre movie of all time and for good reason. Director combines stunning cinematography, deep characters and visually compelling scares for the first chapter of the Pennywise saga. Bill Skarsgard deserves acting nominations for his complete transformation into the clown that terrorizes the children of Derry.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

This director to Netflix film should have been good enough for theatrical release. Talented horror maestro Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus) takes viewers down a psychological rabbit hole as a woman chained to a bed attempts to exorcise the demons of her past. A hungry dog, a man made of moonlight and a dead husband all factor into the storyline of this intelligent thriller.