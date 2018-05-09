The Tejano Conjunto Festival Celebrates with performers from across Texas, Japan and the Netherlands

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents the 37thAnnual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio May 16-20, 2018, at the historic Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park in San Antonio, Texas. The festival expects to draw Conjunto music lovers from across Texas, the U.S., Mexico, as well as international visitors.

“This year’s festival showcases musicians of all ages and from different parts of the world,” said Cristina Ballí, Executive Director. “This South Texas genre of music is unlike any other and has reemerged in the last few decades with songs being passed down from one generation to the next. Fans can enjoy legendary performers and hear new emerging bands on the festival stage.”

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Director and Curator Daniel Sheehy called the festival a national treasure saying, “It would be hard to imagine a world without the San Antonio Conjunto Festival!”

The festivities include special events at the Guadalupe Theater on May 16 and 17 and three days of live music at Rosedale Park from May 18 to 20. Over 30 of the very best and most popular bands in Conjunto music complemented by plenty of dancing, food and beverage booths in a family-friendly environment. The festivities include special events such as the presentation of new inductees into the Conjunto Music Hall of Fame at a ticketed reception; a free Seniors Conjunto Dance; the Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Contest; and the opportunity to win two top-of-the-line Hohner accordions and a bajo guitar.

For more information and to buy tickets please visit guadalupeculturalarts.org or call 210-271-3151. Tickets may also be purchased at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center at 723 S. Brazos St., San Antonio, TX 78207.