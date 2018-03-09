Taumata Racer: An Insider Rides Sea World Aquatica’s Latest Attraction

I’m standing on a wooden tower erected 60-feet high above Aquatica, overlooking the terrain of Northwest San Antonio. It’s a windy 60 degrees and I’m shivering — the chitter-chatter of my teeth drowned out by the propulsion of water jets spewing down a waterslide.

Accompanying me are two interns. Before we scaled countless stairs to the top of Taumata Racer — the newest addition to Sea World’s Aquatica water park — we were fitted with an officially licensed, sleeveless compression top. The outfit is supposed to keep daring riders warm, but an abundance of my body is still exposed to the unforgiving elements.

The mouth of six separate slides opens up before me, the throats of famished giants gaping to feed, the tunnels dropping into their dark gullet. Each slide has an alternating color scheme of purple, orange, and green.

I’m shakily holding a flimsy rubber mat with a duo of grip handles located on the front curve. A Sea World employee observes my nervous demeanor, the mat slapping against by side like a drummer afflicted without any sense of rhythm.

“Purple is the fastest,” he offers helpfully. “Then green and orange. I like the way green moves the best.”

I position myself in front of green, so as not to disrespect this man’s suggestion. He also informs me that he’s ridden the ride numerous times. But, during afternoon, when the weather is much warmer.

“It’s a little chilly right now,” he laughs. I don’t return the chuckle.

A light above the slide glows red. We are instructed to lay belly down in the water, awaiting the “go” signal. Frigid water blossoms across my flimsy wetsuit top, numbing my frigid skin. This is what it must feel like to get gnawed on by a shark in the Pacific ocean.

In the film “Fight Club” — a movie obsessively watched by every college student, including me — the protagonist meditates by envisioning his power animal in a secluded cave. The animal says “slide”, representing the means to “relax and let go” of your problems.

I hear a descending count to three; the light flicks green. Lunging forward, I abandon all my inhibitions behind me. Plunging into the darkness, I slide and forget the cold.

For Spring Break thrill seekers, Taumata Racer opens to the public on Saturday. Named after a famous hill in New Zealand, Taumata is an abbreviation for the Guinness Book of World Records’ 85-letter Maori word:“Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu” (gesundheit), which roughly means something along the lines of a guy named Tamatea with big knees, climbs mountains, and plays a flute for the Gods.

No, I’m not making this up. Google it. It’s also the sound people will bellow after they careen down the slides steep, 50-foot drop.

Manufactured by WhiteWater West Industries, construction began in October and finished last month. After conducting rigorous safety checks, followed by fine tuning the aesthetic of lights and landscaping to enhance the guest experience, SeaWorld prepped the attraction for a mid-March opening.

“Six people can go at one time. It’s really that competitive race style,” said Lise Collins, director of operations for Aquatica San Antonio. “Coupled with all the other elements we have at Aquatica, it’s a really great addition to our park.”

Taumata Racer has already opened at both San Diego and Orlando locations. All have their own specific specs: Orlando boasts eight lanes, compared to the six in San Antonio; San Diego’s design was created different manufacturer. Original attributes to the San Antonio ride includes a 180-degree enclosed swooping turn that plunges riders down a 375-foot decline in less than 10 seconds.

I was propelled through the dark tube, feeling the acceleration as the water jets pushed me around the turn, and came to an opening of light. Sunlight illuminated the drop — a swirl of colors as the coiled tubes of other slides contorted the background. I watched helplessly as the two interns zoomed past me, already hitting the base of the slide before I even descended the summit. I lost badly, but enjoyed the experience of my defeat. Now, if only I could talk to someone at Aquatica about installing a water heater; my torso is still numb.