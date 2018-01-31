Super Bowl brings ‘Crunch!’ to the table

The Super Bowl is in full force and the best side dish to enjoy the game is none other than the all-American potato chip.

The potato chip has been one of America’s favorite snacks since its accidental origin in a nineteenth-century kitchen. The book “Crunch! A History of the Great American Potato Chip” tells the story of this crispy, salty treat, from the early sales of locally made chips at corner groceries, county fairs and cafes to the mass marketing and corporate consolidation of the modern snack food industry.

The idea started when author Dirk Burhans went to visit his parents in South East Ohio, where he found potato chips galore from mom and pop shops. The thought of compiling a book came natural for Burhans, who also had an interest in pop culture in the early 1990s.

“I started to wonder how come I was seeing these old monotype chip companies only in Southeast Ohio and not in the rest of the country,” expounded Burhans to La Prensa. “One thing led to another and I started interviewing potato chippers, and it led to the interest in doing a book.”

The process to do the research on the book was not easy for Burhans, but it was a crunchy adventure. He interviewed people from the chip industry and discovered stories that originated back to the Great Depression. He also visited around 12 potato chip plants to get the full scope about ingredients.

“I made friends with some of the people I interviewed and stayed at their houses, so the whole thing was a lot of fun. It was like doing a master’s degree on potato chips,” said Burhans.

“Crunch!” also uncovers a dark side of potato chip history, including a federal investigation of the snack food industry in the 1990s following widespread allegations of antitrust activity, illegal buyouts and predatory pricing. In the wake of these “Great Potato Chip Wars,” corporate snack divisions closed and dozens of family-owned companies went bankrupt.

Yet, despite consolidation, many small chippers persist into the twenty-first century, as mom-and-pop companies and upstart “boutique” businesses serve both new consumers and markets with strong regional loyalties. Illustrated with images of early snack food paraphernalia and clever packaging from the glory days of American advertising art, “Crunch!” is an informative tour of large and small business in America and the vicissitudes of popular tastes.

“I hope readers take away the value and the need and the important of small business people and how these small business people exemplify the most creative aspects of business,” concluded Burhans. “There is a whole thing that a candle is a horse designed by committee and that’s what big companies do. They design their flavors and packaging by committee whereas small business owners have more innovation and creativity.”

Dirk Burhans grew up in the heart of traditional potato chip country in eastern Ohio. He is a past publisher of the magazine Burger Boy and writes for magazines about potato chips, soda pop and hamburger chains. “Crunch!” was awarded Best Books for General Audiences, selected by the American Association of School Librarians Outstanding Book, selected by the Public Library Association.

For more information about “Crunch!” visit www.uwpress.wisc.edu.